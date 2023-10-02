Worthy Reads

🇮🇷 Censure Iran: In The Hill, Ambassador Jackie Wolcott and Andrea Stricker, respectively a former U.S. representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the deputy director of the nonproliferation and biodefense program and a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, call on world powers to censure Iran at today’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting. “If Washington and its European partners were alarmed by the regime’s latest nuclear provocation, they didn’t show it. The U.S. and the E3 — France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — issued what amounted to a peep in an underwhelming joint statement. The U.S. proceeded to authorize the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets in a hostages-for-prisoners deal, on top of the $10 billion Washington already unfroze this summer. Europe, for its part, stuck to its position that it won’t reinstate UN missile, drone, and arms sanctions against Iran, despite their expiration on Oct. 18…. Washington and the E3 must change their current path, which risks upending international security and the nonproliferation regime led by the IAEA.” [TheHill]

🕊️ Coexistence Model: The New York Times’ Hila Yazbek visits the Arab-Jewish village of Neve Shalom/Wahat al-Salam in Israel, where Arab and Jewish residents live side-by-side. “Although the village’s population is a minuscule fraction of Israel’s total — and is composed only of people who have consciously sought out this level of coexistence — the residents here still hope it can model for a different kind of future. ‘When you live here, being racist is unnatural,’ said Amit Kitain, 40, whose family was among the village’s first Jewish residents. ‘The fact that you’re growing up together makes a huge difference.’ The village — known in Israel by its Hebrew-Arabic bilingual name, Neve Shalom/Wahat al-Salam — was founded by Bruno Hussar, a monk, born in Egypt to a Jewish family, who later converted to Christianity. In 1972, he approached a monastery in a depopulated Palestinian village and pitched an idea he’d been mulling for years: building a place where Christians, Jews and Muslims could live together.” [NYTimes]

⚖️ Kohelet Conversation:The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman interviews Kohelet Forum chairman Moshe Koppel about the think tank’s impact on Israel’s judicial reform efforts. “Mr. Koppel is persuasive, and this year his ideas have finally had their moment. But when this Israeli government championed them, they met broad and spirited opposition. A protest movement brought the country to its knees and caused Mr. Netanyahu, badly weakened, to step in and order a retreat. What went wrong? ‘If you want to do something major, you need to do it in a very thought-out and deliberate manner,’ Mr. Koppel says. ‘The government did not prepare properly. It was rushed.’ By the time leaders reached out to compromise, opposition had hardened. ‘Those who are now in the coalition,’ he sums up, ‘are going to need to learn how to govern responsibly — and they haven’t.’ It didn’t help that the attorney general, an independent civil servant granted quasi-judicial power by the court, had ordered Mr. Netanyahu to refrain from any involvement in the judicial-reform effort. This hobbled it, especially since ‘Bibi is probably the most moderate guy in his coalition.’ Mr. Koppel has moderated, too. ‘All I have done since Jan. 4, when this reform was announced, is speak to opponents of reform,’ he says. ‘If you can have this conversation the way it should be had, which is from behind the veil of ignorance,’ setting all interests and identities aside, ‘you can reach compromises.’” [WSJ]

📆 The SBF Whisperer: In the Washington Post, Michael Lewis chronicles the final year of Sam Bankman-Fried’s tenure at FTX, largely through the eyes of his personal assistant. “Being the head of public relations for a booming multinational corporation wasn’t all that difficult. ‘You just do and learn at the same time,’ Natalie [Tien] said brightly. The hard part of her job was Sam. The demand for his time soon reached the point that Natalie took on a second role, as Sam’s personal scheduler. It always had been Natalie the Financial Times reporter was meant to call if he wanted to set a time with Sam; now it was Natalie whom Sam’s father also needed to call if he hoped to get 15 minutes with his son. By the end of 2021, Natalie, and Natalie alone, knew where Sam was at any given moment, and where he might next go, and how to get him to do what he needed to do. She didn’t actually have all that much in common with her boss, but to do her job she had to be inside his head. ‘You need to learn how to get along with him,’ she said. ‘And it’s kind of mysterious how to get along with him.’” [WashPost]



☁️ What Tomorrow Brings: In The New Yorker, Laura Lane spotlights Tomorrow, a new weather-intelligence company founded by Rei Goffer that seeks to shift weather tracking away from government. “Tomorrow already offers boutique weather services to clients including JetBlue, Delta, Uber, the N.F.L., Porsche, Ford, Tesla, Live Nation, Denny’s, and the city of Hoboken. The company consults on questions like whether to promote ice cream or hot chocolate on a drive-through menu, when to expect employees to call in sick because the weather is too bad (or too good), and whether a singer can go onstage without getting struck by lightning. The U.S. Open uses Tomorrow to decide whether to keep its stadium roofs open. The company charges business customers as much as seven figures. (It also offers a free consumer app that tells you when it’s a good time to take your dog for a walk.) Goffer, who is thirty-eight and has a scruffy beard, was on Zoom from Tel Aviv, where he lives. He was checking the news while fielding texts from friends in Boston seeking the storm scoop. ‘I tell them, “Use our app,”‘ he said. He declined to make his own predictions. ‘As far as safety and lifesaving weather alerts, the source is the government,’ he said.” [NewYorker]