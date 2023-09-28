👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on an upcoming international law conference that plans to honor Navi Pillay, the head of the U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry into Israel, and interview Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s incoming special envoy for combating antisemitism. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Marty Baron, Jake Cohen and Mike Pompeo.

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t at the Reagan Presidential Library for the second GOP presidential primary debate last night, but the lack of a standout performance by his rivals will help cement his substantial advantage for the nomination, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes from Simi Valley, Calif.

In a sign of confidence of his dominant political standing with Republicans, Trump called on the Republican National Committee to stop holding presidential debates — and prepare for a general election where he’s the GOP nominee against President Joe Biden.

Only two of the seven Republicans on stage — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — even criticized the front-running former president on stage. Christie made a point of going after Trump aggressively, even tagging the former president as “Donald Duck” for ducking debates. DeSantis merely tweaked the former president’s record on spending and called him out for urging pragmatism on abortion.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, after a standout first debate, was the most aggressive candidate on stage, going after several of her leading rivals — DeSantis (over energy policy in Florida), Vivek Ramaswamy (over TikTok), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (over his spending record and, yes, curtains). She didn’t clearly win any of these exchanges like she did with Ramaswamy over foreign policy at the first debate in Milwaukee.

And Haley’s leading rivals in the race had respectable performances themselves. DeSantis clearly laid out his conservative governing record in Florida in a way that would appeal to MAGA allies and traditional Republicans alike. Scott had a more engaged performance than in the first debate, including offering a Reaganesque paean to American exceptionalism.

If Haley looked like a clear, more-electable alternative to Trump at the first debate, the field of Trump challengers looked a lot more muddled after Simi Valley.

Trump’s appearance in Michigan at a non-unionized auto parts supplier showcasing solidarity with blue-collar workers only underscores that he’s already thinking about a general election, and is looking past the primary.

Time is running out for Trump’s rivals: We’re just about four months away from the Iowa caucuses, without many opportunities left to change the trajectory of the nomination fight.

In Israel today, the country’s High Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the “Incapacitation Law,” which specifies that a prime minister can be only declared incapacitated — and therefore removed from office — for reasons of physical or mental health. In addition, the decision would be ratified by a special majority of the Knesset, JI’s Lahav Harkov reports.

Israeli law has been clear for the past two decades that a prime minister may remain in office while there are criminal proceedings against him or her, and Knesset transcripts from the time show lawmakers specifically did not want to give one person, the attorney general, the power to depose a prime minister. Still, this law was meant to head off proposals to declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “legally incapacitated” because of his ongoing trials. Petitions to the High Court argued that laws should not be passed to benefit a specific person and should only take effect after the next election, rather than immediately.

This is another case in which the courtis considering whether to review a Basic Law, which is meant to be a building block of an eventual Israeli constitution. Supporters of the government’s judicial reform plans and the High Court’s conservative judges argue that the court does not have the authority to strike down the laws that it treats like a constitution, while liberal judges and opponents of judicial reform say that when Basic Laws are legislated capriciously, they do not deserve special treatment.

Like in the recent High Court hearing about the “reasonableness standard” amendment to a Basic Law, this has the potential to turn into a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu has been noncommittal as to whether his government would heed a court that overturns a Basic Law. In addition, if the court overturns this law, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara — who was appointed by the previous government and often clashes with the current one — could see that as a signal to declare Netanyahu “legally incapacitated.”