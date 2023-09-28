Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on an upcoming international law conference that plans to honor Navi Pillay, the head of the U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry into Israel, and interview Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s incoming special envoy for combating antisemitism. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Marty Baron, Jake Cohen and Mike Pompeo.
Former President Donald Trump wasn’t at the Reagan Presidential Library for the second GOP presidential primary debate last night, but the lack of a standout performance by his rivals will help cement his substantial advantage for the nomination, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes from Simi Valley, Calif.
In a sign of confidence of his dominant political standing with Republicans, Trump called on the Republican National Committee to stop holding presidential debates — and prepare for a general election where he’s the GOP nominee against President Joe Biden.
Only two of the seven Republicans on stage — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — even criticized the front-running former president on stage. Christie made a point of going after Trump aggressively, even tagging the former president as “Donald Duck” for ducking debates. DeSantis merely tweaked the former president’s record on spending and called him out for urging pragmatism on abortion.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, after a standout first debate, was the most aggressive candidate on stage, going after several of her leading rivals — DeSantis (over energy policy in Florida), Vivek Ramaswamy (over TikTok), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (over his spending record and, yes, curtains). She didn’t clearly win any of these exchanges like she did with Ramaswamy over foreign policy at the first debate in Milwaukee.
And Haley’s leading rivals in the race had respectable performances themselves. DeSantis clearly laid out his conservative governing record in Florida in a way that would appeal to MAGA allies and traditional Republicans alike. Scott had a more engaged performance than in the first debate, including offering a Reaganesque paean to American exceptionalism.
If Haley looked like a clear, more-electable alternative to Trump at the first debate, the field of Trump challengers looked a lot more muddled after Simi Valley.
Trump’s appearance in Michigan at a non-unionized auto parts supplier showcasing solidarity with blue-collar workers only underscores that he’s already thinking about a general election, and is looking past the primary.
Time is running out for Trump’s rivals: We’re just about four months away from the Iowa caucuses, without many opportunities left to change the trajectory of the nomination fight.
In Israel today, the country’s High Court of Justice is holding a hearing on the “Incapacitation Law,” which specifies that a prime minister can be only declared incapacitated — and therefore removed from office — for reasons of physical or mental health. In addition, the decision would be ratified by a special majority of the Knesset, JI’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Israeli law has been clear for the past two decades that a prime minister may remain in office while there are criminal proceedings against him or her, and Knesset transcripts from the time show lawmakers specifically did not want to give one person, the attorney general, the power to depose a prime minister. Still, this law was meant to head off proposals to declare Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “legally incapacitated” because of his ongoing trials. Petitions to the High Court argued that laws should not be passed to benefit a specific person and should only take effect after the next election, rather than immediately.
This is another case in which the courtis considering whether to review a Basic Law, which is meant to be a building block of an eventual Israeli constitution. Supporters of the government’s judicial reform plans and the High Court’s conservative judges argue that the court does not have the authority to strike down the laws that it treats like a constitution, while liberal judges and opponents of judicial reform say that when Basic Laws are legislated capriciously, they do not deserve special treatment.
Like in the recent High Court hearing about the “reasonableness standard” amendment to a Basic Law, this has the potential to turn into a constitutional crisis. Netanyahu has been noncommittal as to whether his government would heed a court that overturns a Basic Law. In addition, if the court overturns this law, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara — who was appointed by the previous government and often clashes with the current one — could see that as a signal to declare Netanyahu “legally incapacitated.”
conference conundrum
Anti-Israel U.N. official to be feted at law conference sponsored by Morningstar law firm
The law firm commissioned by Morningstar amid controversy over the financial services firm’s sale of products found to have an anti-Israel bias is co-sponsoring an upcoming conference at which controversial former U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay will be honored, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
Background: Pillay, who heads the open-ended Commission of Inquiry targeting Israel, which has been condemned by members of the international body over its anti-Israel bias, will receive the “Outstanding Achievement Award” at the International Law Association’s International Law Weekend, slated for Oct. 20-21 in New York City. The executive chair of the International Law Association, Christine Chinkin, was one of the authors of the 2009 Goldstone report on the 2008-2009 conflict between Israel and Hamas, which was denounced by Jewish groups as containing antisemitic blood libel.
On the Case: White & Case is one of several co-sponsors of the conference, alongside Debevoise & Plimpton and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. White & Case came under fire for its sponsorship of last year’s conference, held in Chicago, which included a panel titled “Racism and the Crime of Apartheid in International Law” and featured Omar Shakir, an activist and Human Rights Watch staffer who was expelled from Israel in 2019 over his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Morningstar retained White & Case to produce a report on the company’s ratings system, which White & Case found to have no systemic anti-Israel bias but fixable cases of potential bias. Critics of the report said that the sourcing for Morningstar’s ratings constituted systemic bias.
COI concerns: American legislators have sought to shut down the Commission of Inquiry launched after the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May 2021, but have so far failed to move forward on a bill introduced in the current and previous sessions of Congress that would designate U.S. policy to “seek the abolition” of the commission. Last December, dozens of lawmakers called on U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield to cut off funding to the COI. Pillay has rejected criticism of the COI, and defended a committee member accused of antisemitism after he referred in an interview to a “Jewish lobby” and questioned whether Israel should be a member of the United Nations.
envoy interview
Israel’s new antisemitism envoy primed for battle in ‘ongoing war’
When Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced earlier this month that Michal Cotler-Wunsh would be Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, there was an outpouring of support and well-wishing, but Cotler-Wunsh said her appointment has a big downside. “People are congratulating me and I want to cry,” Cotler-Wunsh told Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov during an interview in Jerusalem this week. “It’s 2023 and countries need to appoint special envoys for combating antisemitism… It’s not something we should be celebrating. It’s a testament to the rise and mainstreaming of antisemitism.”
Together and apart: The special envoys in the U.S., Canada, U.K., European Union, Germany and many South American states work together as a coalition, while they each “have a responsibility to make a difference both domestically, advising their own governments…using the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s] working definition of antisemitism, and in the international arena, transcending borders of religions, nations and political partisanship,” Cotler-Wunsh said.
Background: Cotler-Wunsh is a lawyer and conflict-resolution expert who spent many hours of her childhood in the hallways of the Knesset where her mother worked for Menachem Begin’s Likud party, before they moved to Canada when her mother married human rights attorney and eventual Justice Minister of Canada Irwin Cotler. She was a member of Knesset for the Blue and White party in 2020-2021, where she co-founded the Interparliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism, and has dedicated herself to that mission ever since. While in the U.S. State Department, the special envoy role is a Senate-confirmed, ambassador-level position, Cotler-Wunsh is serving Israel on a volunteer basis — as did her predecessor, actress and producer Noa Tishby.
on the hill
Congress examines paths for ending Palestinian Authority’s ‘pay for slay’
A House subcommittee considered proposals on Wednesday to address and end the Palestinian Authority’s payments to the families of terrorists, known as the “pay to slay” program, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Among a panel of three expert witnesses before the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia subcommittee, a proposal to implement a more broad needs-based social welfare program to replace the terror payments appeared to have consensus support.
The proposal: “Israelis and others who are very familiar with this dynamic, they suggest the implementation of a social security program that would begin to provide a safety net for all destitute Palestinian people who are in need, and cut [pay to slay] entirely,” Jonathan Schanzer, the senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said. “You could have people who are in jail, or the families of those who are in jail, receiving the same amounts as any other family in the West Bank. That would, I think, be an equalizer, if you will.”
Calling out: Lawmakers and some members of the panel accused the administration of looking for ways to circumvent the Taylor Force Act, including in ongoing talks with Saudi Arabia. The administration has reportedly pushed Saudi Arabia to resume payments to the PA as part of those talks. “They’ve actually been encouraging other countries to raise payments to the PA. It’s absurd,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said. “This is just another example of the Biden administration neglecting the Taylor Force Act, and instead choosing to bolster the credibility of the antisemitic anti-Israel and pro-terror PA.”
Over in the Senate: As JI scooped on Tuesday, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) was formally announced as the new chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday. Also, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that he expects the departure of Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) from his role will allow the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to proceed. Menendez, who pleaded not guilty yesterday in a Manhattan federal court to the bribery charges against him, is set to address Senate Democrats today, and his fate in the caucus and access to classified information beyond that remain uncertain.
money matters
House boosts proposed NSGP allocation by an additional $20 million
The House moved on Wednesday to add an additional $20 million to its proposal for 2024 funding for nonprofit security grants, bringing its total proposed allocation to $335 million, $30 million above current levels, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The House approved by a voice vote an amendment boosting funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program introduced by Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) as part of a larger bipartisan en bloc package of amendments to the 2024 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations.
‘Duty to protect’: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship. But there is a clear gap in need and what funds exist for this essential program,” Pascrell said in a statement. “The United States Congress has a duty to protect these nonprofit organizations and I will continue fighting for increased federal funds that help keep our neighbors safe.”
Community response: The House vote was met with praise from Jewish community advocates, who’ve been urging lawmakers to increase funding for the program despite overall budget cuts across many areas of the federal government. “We appreciate that the House put down a strong marker that NSGP should be increased — and certainly not cut as the currently pending Senate bill would do,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, told JI. “As everyone knows, the appropriations process is still a long and winding road. But this is a very helpful step along the way.”
Today on Capitol Hill: Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) and other members of the House antisemitism task force are set to meet with Catherine Lhamon, the assistant secretary for civil rights at Department of Education, to discuss implementation of the administration’s antisemitism strategy. The lawmakers are expected to hold meetings with other administration officials about the strategy going forward.
visa-free travel
U.S. groups laud Israel’s entry into the Visa Waiver Program, say it heralds deeper ties
Israeli citizens looking to visit the U.S. for family weddings and bar mitzvahs, for vacations or for short-term programs would first have to face a lengthy and costly visa process, and still face the possibility of rejection. But no more. On Wednesday, Israel became the 41st country to enter the coveted U.S. Visa Waiver Program, joining nations like the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
In two months: By the end of November, Israelis will be able to travel to the U.S. for fewer than three months without a visa. Dozens of American Jewish groups and leaders hailed Israel’s entry into the program and said the move would benefit both countries, though some organizations and politicians also expressed concern about the implementation, saying Israel is discriminating against different groups of Americans traveling to the country.
CoP reaction: The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations — the umbrella group’s chair, Harriet Schleifer, and its CEO, William Daroff — commended the decision in a statement on Wednesday, calling the move, which they said will “bring tangible benefits to both American and Israeli citizens,” a “long overdue” step.
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
