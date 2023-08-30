👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Rhode Island congressional candidate Sabina Matos ahead of next week’s special election primary, and preview an event in Riverdale, N.Y., today honoring MLK speechwriter Clarence Jones. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Vivek Ramaswany, Karlie Kloss and Iliza Shlesinger.

It was back to school this week for thousands of students enrolled in the City University of New York system. But not for CUNY Graduate Center President Robin Garrell, whose upcoming departure was announced this week by CUNY Chancellor Matos Rodriguez, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss writes.

Garrell, who has served as the graduate center’s head for three years, faced criticism last week for her decision to hire Marc Lamont Hill, an academic and activist who has come under fire multiple times in recent years for his comments about Israel.

Hill’s hiring at CUNY came five years after he was fired by CNN after speaking at the U.N. and calling for a “free Palestine from the river to the sea,” generally understood to be a call for the elimination of the State of Israel. The following year, he claimed that some mainstream news outlets were “Zionist organizations” that produce “Zionist content.”

CUNY administrators are still dealing with the fallout from a law school commencement speaker who used her time at the lectern to condemn Israel, which she alleged “indiscriminately rain[s] bullets and bombs on worshipers, murdering the old and young.” In subsequent interviews and writings, Fatima Mohammed has doubled down on her remarks, made a year after another law school student gave a similar speech at the 2022 commencement.

Hill joins the CUNY system as Brooklyn College finds itself under investigation by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights over allegations that students and faculty created a “hostile environment” on campus for Jewish students in the master’s program for mental health counseling.

As to how Rodriguez plans to handle student and faculty concerns? Hard to say — earlier this summer, he canceled a scheduled interview with us at the last minute, and has dodged subsequent efforts to speak to the press about the situation at CUNY — though he did appear earlier this month at the Hampton Synagogue, where he discussed the situation on campus for the first time since the uproar over the law school commencement.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has reportedly offered to resume financial support to the Palestinian Authority, a move seen as a sign of progress in efforts to reach a normalization agreement with Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Saudi Arabia in a video message for its “warm attitude” toward Israeli passengers who were on a flight that made an emergency stop in Jeddah on Monday.