Former President Donald Trump was indicted yesterday afternoon on four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The indictment alleged that Trump, who is slated to appear in court on Thursday, worked to undermine the “bedrock function of the United States federal government.”

The former president was accused by federal prosecutors of spreading “prolific lies” and, along with a group of co-conspirators who have not been charged, organizing a group of fake electors in seven states. The indictment also accuses Trump and his allies of working up until Jan. 6, 2021 — when rioters attempted to stop the counting of the Electoral College votes — to persuade local officials to change the results of the November 2020 election and to urge then-Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the election results in violation of Pence’s constitutional duty.

A statement from Trump’s 2024 campaigncalled the charges “reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.”

The 45-page indictment comes weeks before the first scheduled GOP presidential debate. Trump — who holds a commanding lead over a crowded field that includes Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — has not committed to participating in the Aug. 23 debate, and has floated the idea of holding an alternative event at the same time.

As can be expected of someone in a prominent leadership position, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt spends a lot of time on the phone. But there’s one call he makes every Sunday: to performer Nick Cannon, Greenblatt told attendees at the 2023 National Urban League Annual Conference in Houston on Friday.

The calls began after Cannon became embroiled in controversy in 2020 for spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The two now host a monthly podcast, on which they address challenging issues for and between the Black and Jewish communities. Their collaboration is part of a broader effort by Greenblatt and the ADL to work alongside Black communities to fight a scourge against racist and antisemitic hate.

“We do this because we need to be there for each other,” Greenblatt told the Houston convening. “We can’t fight alone.”

In his remarks, Greenblatt cited the results of his organization’s recent Online Hate and Harassment Survey, which found that Black Americans face the highest levels of online harassment of any racial group. “We at ADL believe deeply… fiercely… that you got to battle both if you really want to win,” Greenblatt said. “Our communities will never be safe if all of us aren’t equally safe. This country, this union can’t live up to its promise if any of us is denigrated… demonized… dehumanized… and made to live in fear because of how we look, or where we pray, or who we love.”

Greenblatt also announced that he will be co-hosting next month’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. Among those convening the event are National Urban League President Marc Morial, Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III. Read Greenblatt’s full remarks here.