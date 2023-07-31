Worthy Reads

🪖 War No More?: In Air Mail, Dan Raviv and Yossi Melman look at the refusal by IDF reservists to show up for duty if called, in protest of the Israeli government’s judicial reform efforts. “Military heroes who dissent courageously do earn respect. How far might they go? The notion of the army defying orders — or, almost unthinkably in Israel, taking over the government — would seem nothing that supporters of freedom would ever embrace. Yet there are a few historical precedents for a pro-democracy coup d’état, including 1974’s Carnation Revolution, which ended a long dictatorship in Portugal. In Israel, a country perpetually feeling itself at war, the refusal to serve is a strong protest that puts significant pressure on politicians. The I.D.F. depends on its highly experienced reserves, and most bombing missions are flown by air-force reservists. When pressed as to whether they would rush to the front lines if an actual war broke out, several leaders of the protest movement acknowledge that they would. So their threat may be somewhat hollow. But we heard from a few senior officers willing to take the more extreme step.” [AirMail]

⚖️ Washington’s Weigh-in: In The Hill, The Washington Institute’s Robert Satloff questions President Joe Biden’s public comments on the Israeli government’s moves to overhaul the judicial system. “Why has he commented — either directly, through American and Israeli journalists, or via his press secretary — multiple times on this domestic Israeli political issue? Why did he repeatedly warn against this bill and then criticize its passage? The rationale most frequently provided by the White House for the president’s interest is fear that Israel’s democracy will be weakened by speedy parliamentary approval of a law on a vital issue without any support from the opposition, thereby loosening the common bonds between our two great democracies. But this explanation doesn’t really hold water. It has certainly not been an issue in the past. For example, I don’t recall President Clinton warning Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin 30 years ago not to press forward with the Oslo Accord, Israel’s historic but highly controversial peace agreement with the Palestine Liberation Organization, which was only approved (via a no-confidence motion) with 61 votes in the 120-member Knesset — a much narrower margin than the judicial reform vote.” [TheHill]

🏫 Campus Beat: In National Geographic, Erin Blakemore explores the history of antisemitism in U.S college admissions processes. “Institutions historically tolerated some Jewish students, but only those whom officials felt had the proper class standing and had appropriately ‘assimilated’ into mainstream American culture. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, newer arrivals from majority Jewish enclaves didn’t fit that mold, so elite Protestants attempted to close ranks. University officials who bought into longstanding stereotypes of Jews as clannish, conniving, and socially undesirable worried that admitting Jews would taint the reputation of the schools. Plus, they disliked the idea of their sons being educated alongside them. No longer was mere money sufficient for acceptance into elite social circles. As historian John Higham writes, Protestant elites of the era ‘grasped at social distinctions that were more than pecuniary,’ including ‘the cult of genealogy.’ Suddenly, institutions including social clubs, sports organizations, prep schools, and even neighborhoods emphasized family connections as part of the price of entry — shutting Jews out by default.” [NatGeo]



🇮🇱 History Lesson: In The Atlantic, Matti Friedman reflects on the transformation he has observed in Israel in the months since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government took power. “The Israeli breakdown of 2023 has thrown into sharp relief the country’s submerged assumptions and blind spots, as well as my own. The state of Israel was declared in a rush on May 14, 1948, amid an attack by the combined forces of the Arab world. The declaration of independence in Tel Aviv that day promised a constitution ‘no later than the 1st of October,’ but we never got around to it. Instead, we’ve relied on stop-gap measures, political deals that seemed logical at the time, and an unwritten idea of the way things are done. Israel was held together less by law than by custom. Like many Israelis, I sensed this without grasping the risk. These customs were almost invisible when they were in effect. They’re possible to see clearly now because they’re gone. It was customary, for example, for a prime minister to resign if facing prosecution. It was customary not to put criminals in charge of law enforcement. It was customary to respect civil servants, to listen to the soldiers and spies who keep Israelis safe in a dangerous region, and never to politicize the judiciary. The last norm, discarded along with the rest by the current government, is at the heart of our troubles.” [TheAtlantic]



⚖️ Judicial Reform’s Guru: The New York Times‘ Patrick Kingsley spotlights Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a key player in the government’s efforts to move forward with judicial reforms. “As a secular Jew, his animus differs from that of ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, who resent the court for opposing the financial subsidies and exemptions from military service that some governments have awarded their community. Mr. Levin is a hard-line nationalist who opposes Palestinian statehood, and he has condemned the court for making it easier for Arab families to move to Jewish neighborhoods within Israel; for evicting Israelis from some Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; and for allowing Palestinians to use a major highway in the West Bank that was previously only open to Israeli citizens. The court seeks to build an Israel that is ‘no longer a Jewish state under whose aegis a democratic life is lived, but rather a democratic state in which, insofar as is possible, a Jewish life is also lived,’ Mr. Levin said in his first speech to Parliament.” [NYTimes]