Worthy Reads

🏢 DEI Drop-off:The Wall Street Journal’s Te-Ping Chen and Lauren Weber look at how corporate priorities have shifted away from hiring individuals for senior diversity roles, following an uptick in hiring after the 2020 killing of George Floyd. “Once mostly tasked with HR matters, today’s diversity leaders are expected to weigh in on new product development, marketing efforts and current events that have an impact on how workers and consumers are feeling. Warren and other [chief diversity officers] said the expanded remit is playing out in a politically divided environment where corporate diversity efforts are the subject of frequent social-media firestorms… During the pandemic, some companies moved people into diversity leadership if they were an ethnic minority, says Dani Monroe, even when they weren’t qualified. Monroe served as CDO for Mass General Brigham, a Boston-based hospital system and one of the largest employers in the state, until 2021 and convenes a yearly gathering of more than 100 CDOs. ‘These were knee-jerk reactions,’ she says of the hurried CDO hires, adding that some of those elevations didn’t create much impact, leaving both sides feeling disillusioned.” [WSJ]



🇮🇱🇺🇸 Dose of Tough Love: The New York Times’ Tom Friedman pens a letter to President Joe Biden ahead of the Israeli Knesset’s expected final vote on the “reasonableness clause” legislation, asking the U.S. leader to step up efforts to caution Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu away from major judicial reforms. “Mr. President, when we met last Tuesday and you gave me your very measured statement urging Netanyahu not to ‘rush’ this legislation through without ‘the broadest possible consensus’ — which he so clearly does not have — it came as an electric shock to the Israeli political system, dominating the news for several days.It was such a shock because a vast majority of Israelis believe — rightly — that you are a true friend and that your advice came from the heart. But I’m afraid this Israeli government needs another dose of your tough love — not just from your heart but from the heart of U.S. strategic interests as well.” [NYTimes]

🌁 New Breed: In The New York Times, Thomas Fuller and Shawn Hubler spotlight Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie and S.F. Board of Supervisors member Ahsha Safaí, as they gear up to challenge San Francisco Mayor London Breed next year. “A native San Franciscan, Mr. Lurie is descended from one of the city’s most prominent families. His father, Rabbi Brian Lurie, was the executive director of the Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco; his mother, Miriam Lurie Haas, known as Mimi, is a billionaire businesswoman; and his stepfather, the late philanthropist Peter Haas, was a descendant of Levi Strauss. Mr. Lurie is a prominent philanthropist, too, and has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for anti-poverty programs through Tipping Point, a San Francisco nonprofit that he founded. His wife, Becca Prowda, is director of protocol for Governor Newsom. But in a city whose fierce local politics have been described as “a knife fight in a phone booth,” Mr. Lurie remains a political novice. He has never held office, and the knives are already out.” [NYTimes]



⚖️ Man with a Plan: The New Yorker‘s Sheelah Kolhatkar spotlights attorney Alex Spiro, who has become the go-to attorney for celebrities facing legal issues. “A partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Spiro has, in recent years, become one of the best-known trial lawyers in the country, a feat attributable to a streak of victories in high-profile cases and to frequent appearances in popular media outlets ranging from the Washington Post and the New York Post to the Shade Room and TMZ. A graduate of Tufts University and Harvard Law School, he possesses a plainspoken charm that clients and juries find beguiling…. Spiro represented Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, who was accused of solicitation at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida (charges dropped). He defended the twenty-two-year-old son of the industrialist Peter Brant and the supermodel Stephanie Seymour when the young man, inebriated at J.F.K. Airport, punched a Port Authority police officer (charges dismissed after community service). He came to the aid of Alec Baldwin after the actor accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of the movie ‘Rust’ (charges dropped). He has represented Jay-Z in multiple disputes, and Megan Thee Stallion, after Tory Lanez shot her at a party. He also does the kind of pro-bono work that makes headlines: assisting Kim Kardashian in her campaign against wrongful convictions, and pushing for prison reform in Mississippi with Jay-Z.” [NewYorker]