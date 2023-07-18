👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s phone call between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the eve of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s diplomatic visit to Washington. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mike Pence, Malcolm Hoenlein and Josh Gottheimer.

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to meet soon in the United States,” the Prime Minister’s Office said yesterday following a phone call between the two leaders. Netanyahu accepted the invitation, which came seven months after he returned to power, and “it was agreed that Israeli and American teams will coordinate the details of the meeting,” the readout said.

The location of the meeting was not specified, fueling speculation that it could take place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September.

“They have agreed that they will meet, probably before the end of this year, and all the details of the wheres and the whens are still being worked out,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Monday at the White House press briefing.

During the conversation, described by the Prime Minister’s Office as “long and warm,” Netanyahu updated Biden on the “reasonableness standard” bill, which is slated to be passed next week in its final readings in the Knesset, and which would bar the courts from reviewing and blocking government decisions they deem to be unreasonable.

The bill’s advancement is the impetus for another “day of disruption” across Israel tomorrow that is set to include mass protests at major junctions, highways and train stations. Netanyahu told Biden that he intends “to reach wide public support for the rest of the [judicial] reform during the summer recess.”

The focus of the Monday phone conversation, according to the readout from Netanyahu’s office, was “bolstering the strong bond between the nations; thwarting threats from Iran and its proxies; expanding the circle of peace; and the continued efforts to deescalate and stabilize the situation in Judea and Samaria (renewing the Aqaba–Sharm El-Sheikh process).”

Washington has an “ironclad, unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” Kirby noted. But, he added, “you shouldn’t take away from the fact that they had a conversation today and that they’ll meet again in the fall that we have less concerns over these judicial reforms, or less concerns over some of the extremist activities and behavior by some members of the Netanyahu cabinet. Those concerns are still valid. They’re disturbing.” The White House readout noted that Biden “expressed concern about continued settlement growth and called on all parties to refrain from further unilateral measures.”

Kirby offered the White House’s first comments since Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called Israel a “racist state” at a progressive conference, remarks that she later partially walked back after a public rebuke from Democratic House leadership. The House will vote today on a resolution introduced on Monday by House Republicans rejecting claims that Israel is racist or an apartheid state, condemning antisemitism and declaring support for Israel. Read more below.

“We saw that she apologized and we’re glad she did,” Kirby said. “I think as you saw from my readout from the call with Prime Minister Netanyahu and as you’ll see tomorrow when the president gets a chance to meet with [Israeli] President [Isaac] Herzog, our commitment to Israel is ironclad. And we’re going to make that clear and consistent every chance we get.”

The invitation for Netanyahu to meet Biden came the same day that Israeli President Isaac Herzog departed for a diplomatic visit to Washington, D.C., and New York, during which he will meet with Biden at the White House and will address a special joint session of Congress. Herzog is also scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Read more on JI’s coverage of Herzog’s visit here.

The Aspen Security Forum kicks off this afternoon. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be a featured speaker during today’s program.

Later in the week, events are scheduled with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, former Israeli Vice Prime Minister Tzipi Livni, former Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell McCormick, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Bill Burns, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Jim Risch (R-ID).

Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod will be on the ground in Aspen all week.