In today’s Daily Kickoff, we break down Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address to Congress yesterday and the reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and other guests. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tim Sheehy, Joni Ernst and Tzipi Livni.

If there was a core audience for Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s address on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, it was the many Democrats who support Israel but don’t have the same connection (the “kishkes test”) with the Jewish state under the current right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog championed Israel’s protection of minorities, human rights and civil liberties, touted Tel Aviv’s Pride parade as one of the largest in the world and even gave a shout-out to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a liberal Democrat with a long record of supporting Israel.

The nine far-left House Democrats who voted against a bipartisan resolution supporting Israel and condemning antisemitism — and who were no-shows at Herzog’s speech — are likely a lost cause for supporters of Israel. But the many other progressive Democrats who were in attendance are — in political parlance — persuadables. Herzog’s pitch was directed squarely at them, as the debate over the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, and the divisions within the Democratic Party over Israel, intensify.

Evidence of Herzog’s success could be judged by the frequent rounds of bipartisan applause, and the packed attendance in the House gallery. Indeed, many of the 58 Democratic lawmakers who in 2015 skipped Netanyahu’s speech before a similar joint session attended Herzog’s address on Wednesday, among them Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Tim Kaine (D-VA). Read more from JI’s Gabby Deutch about Herzog’s address to Congress.

The several hundred seats in the gallery of the House chamber for Herzog’s speech were the hottest ticket in town this week.

Herzog’s guests included Clifton Truman Daniel, the grandson of Harry Truman, the first world leader to recognize Israel; Susannah Heschel, a Dartmouth professor and the daughter of civil rights activist Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel; and Leah Goldin, the mother of an Israeli soldier killed by Hamas whose body remains in Gaza.

The guest list also included a diverse array of American Jewish leaders — among them the top Reform, Conservative and Orthodox rabbis, and the leaders of the Jewish Federations of North America, AIPAC, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Tom Nides, who last Friday departed his U.S. Ambassador posting in Israel, and Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, were also present.

After the speech, some 200 people attended an exclusive gathering hosted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Members of Congress and Jewish leaders milled about. Herzog took photos with most of them. “He went above and beyond,” one guest said of Herzog’s willingness to pause for selfies and brief conversations with everyone in the room.

The group enjoyed meat-free kosher fare — Wednesday being the first day of the Hebrew month of Av and the start of the nine-day mourning period before the fast of Tisha B’Av, which is marked by abstaining from meat.

“A high-level official reception being kosher, as opposed to merely kosher-style or only with some kosher food put on a side table, has now become the norm,” said Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad). “It used to not be that way.”