Worthy Reads

👱‍♀️ Barbie’s Blessings: The New York Times’ Willa Paskin profiles “Barbie” director and co-writer Greta Gerwig ahead of the film’s release. “It’s a testament to Gerwig’s singular earnestness — a level of sincerity unavailable to many of us — that using Barbie to affirm the worth of ordinary women feels, to her, quasi religious. She told me that when she was growing up, her Christian family’s closest friends were observant Jews; they vacationed together and constantly tore around each other’s homes. She would also eat with them on Friday nights for Shabbat dinner, where blessings were sung in Hebrew, including over the children at the table. May God bless you and protect you. May God show you favor and be gracious to you. May God show you kindness and grant you peace. Every Friday the family’s father would rest his hand on Gerwig’s head, just as he did on his own children’s, and bless her too. ‘I remember feeling the sense of, ‘Whatever your wins and losses were for the week, whatever you did or you didn’t do, when you come to this table, your value has nothing to do with that,”’ Gerwig told me. ‘“You are a child of God. I put my hand over you, and I bless you as a child of God at this table. And that’s your value.” I remember feeling so safe in that and feeling so, like, enough.’ She imagines people going to the temple of the movies to see ‘Barbie’ on a hot summer day, sitting in the air-conditioned dark, feeling transported, laughing, maybe crying, and then coming out into the bright heat. ‘I want people to feel like I did at Shabbat dinner,’ she said. ‘I want them to get blessed.’” [NYTimes]

🇮🇷 Tehran Talk: In Foreign Affairs, Jamsheed Choksy and Carol Choksy suggest that the U.S. needs to rethink its approach to Tehran amid Iran’s efforts to reset and resume its relationships throughout the Arab world. “Tehran has not just accelerated rapprochement with Saudi Arabia. It has embarked on a charm offensive across the Arab world, seeking to reestablish diplomatic ties and economic influence in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and elsewhere. Iran sees an opening to take advantage of the United States’ confused and diminished ambitions in the Middle East, and its moves are contributing to the further displacement of the United States there. To accomplish this reset, Tehran has pivoted toward a less ideological, more pragmatic, regional foreign policy. But Western and Arab countries should approach this shift with skepticism. Nothing in Iran’s politics indicates that it intends to be a good neighbor in the long run. And much evidence suggests that it aims to reclaim its role as a revisionist, revolutionary force, intent on securing regional hegemony. For Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East, compromise with Iran is a big gamble. For the West, it could be a calamity.” [ForeignAffairs]

📽️ Toy Story: The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen examines how Barbie creator Ruth Handler found commercial success by innovating an untried approach to consumers. “In the early days of Mattel, the startup that Handler founded with her husband that would become the world’s biggest toy company, she made a series of bold decisions marketing something called a Burp Gun that led directly to Barbie, the ‘Barbie’ movie and the entire Barbie industrial complex. What she learned selling millions of Burp Guns made it possible for her to sell billions of Barbies. Handler broke the rules of her business in three ways: how she sold toys, when she sold them and who bought them. She realized before anybody in her industry that parents weren’t her target demographic. Children were. She also spent an incredible amount of money to advertise on television shows all year round — and that strategy turned out to be revolutionary.” [WSJ]

★ From Queens to Hollywood: The Washington Post’s Karen Heller talks to actress Fran Drescher, the president of SAG-AFTRA, about becoming the public face of the Hollywood strike. “‘I feel like I’m being called on the hero’s journey,’ she said in a phone interview Wednesday, ‘and when you’re called on the hero’s journey, it’s not something you necessarily want to do, but when you’re called upon to do it, you do the right thing, and you do it.’ It was 5:40 a.m. in L.A. The voice was a rasp, stretched but still fired. ‘I’m exhausted and exhilarated all at the same time. I’m sure it’s not healthy,’ said Drescher, who has been the actors union president since 2021. Previous union leaders include Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and Melissa Gilbert. As SAG-AFTRA president, Drescher has adopted a no-nonsense uniform of black-and-white athleisure, loose hair, an occasional baseball cap. The voice is a constant. The night before, Drescher had spoken with labor advocate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), their voices redolent of Queens (Drescher) and Brooklyn (Sanders), in a video conversation pickled with ‘a few shekels’ and ‘use your noodle’ and ‘they came to us with bupkis.’” [WashPost]



🎓 Campus Conundrum: Politico’s Charlie Mahtesian and Madi Alexander spotlight GOP efforts to address the growing electoral power of college towns in swing states. “There’s no single factor driving the college town trend. In some places, it’s an influx of left-leaning, highly educated newcomers, drawn to growing, cutting-edge industries advanced by university research or the vibrant quality of life. In others, it’s rising levels of student engagement on growing campuses. Often, it’s a combination of both. What’s clear is that these places are altering the political calculus across the national map. Combine university counties with heavily Democratic big cities and increasingly blue suburbs, and pretty soon you have a state that’s out of the Republican Party’s reach. None of this has gone unnoticed by the GOP, which is responding in ways that reach beyond traditional tensions between conservative lawmakers and liberal universities — such as targeting students’ voting rights, creating additional barriers to voter access or redrawing maps to dilute or limit the power of college communities. But there are limits to what those efforts can accomplish. They aren’t geared toward growing the GOP vote, merely toward suppressing Democratic totals. And they aren’t addressing the structural problems created by the rising tide of college-town votes — students are only part of the overall phenomenon.” [Politico]