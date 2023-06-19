👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about his foreign policy positions, and interview filmmaker Ari Folman about his newest work at Jerusalem’s Tower of David Museum. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Spencer Horwitz, Ambassador Amir Hayek and Geri Mack.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf is in Israel today to kick off a visit that will include additional stops in Jordan and the West Bank. Leaf is slated to meet with a range of Israeli and Palestinian government and civil society leaders.

Leaf’s visit comes as discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition and the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Yair Lapid and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, are on the verge of collapse after the parties came to an impasse last week over the appointment of judges as part of the country’s judicial reform.

Netanyahu told his cabinet yesterday that he intends to proceed with the judicial reforms “in a measured way,” a move that Lapid cautioned “will critically harm the economy, endanger security and rip the Israeli people to shreds.” The New Israeli Shekel dropped 1.6% following Netanyahu’s announcement, reaching 3.61 NIS per dollar after a brief rebound last week.

The effort comes as Netanyahu’s cabinet approved a measure to alleviate the red tape on the construction of new settlements, prompting a statement of opposition from the State Department in Washington that pushed back against “unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve and are an obstacle to peace.” The cabinet measure also shifted housing approval to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who holds a position in the Defense Ministry and whose participation in the current government was contingent upon assuming control of West Bank settlement planning.

While the latest Israeli moves are expected to be broached in Leaf’s meetings, her time in the Middle East is expected to focus more broadly on Israel’s regional standing and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, following recent trips to Saudi Arabia by Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Brett McGurk, the White House’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa. A notice from the State Department announcing Leaf’s trip notes that discussions will include “expanding and deepening Israel’s integration into the Middle East and constraining Iran’s destabilizing behavior.”

Over the weekend, The New York Times looked at what it describes as a “long-shot bid” to broker relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, with several American officials telling the Times that “they believe a confluence of factors have created a window of time — perhaps before next year when the American election cycle intensifies — to pull together a possible accord.”