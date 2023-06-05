Worthy Reads

✍️ A New Generation Bears Witness: The New York Times’ Sarah Wildman interviews author Anne Berest about her 2021 book The Postcard, a loosely fictionalized account of her relatives’ murders during the Holocaust, which was recently translated into English. “‘During the Holocaust, millions of people were killed,’ Ms. Berest told me recently. ‘But not only people were killed, also all the books they had to write. All the paintings they had to paint. All the music they had to compose,” she paused. “I think that is why we, the children and grandchildren of the survivors, are obsessed with working and writing books.’ I too have long been haunted by the breadth of the loss of human life, of dignity, of property and also of potential. The story Ms. Berest tells in ‘The Postcard’ is an encapsulation of the effort of the third generation — of which I am also a part — to insist that the reader engage with the war at a granular level, murdered individual by murdered individual. Ms. Berest began her project as she was expecting her first daughter, conscious that the next generation will not know survivors the way we did.” [NYTimes]

🇸🇦 Saudi Times Are a-Changin’: Former Trump administration Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt reflects in the Arab News on the changes in Saudi Arabia since his first visit in 2017. “Meetings with the crown prince were always remarkable. He was a man with a plan. His energy level was off the charts. His optimism and plans for the country were thrilling. Vision 2030, a massive economic and social plan to change the trajectory of the Kingdom and wean the country away from oil revenue, was breathtaking. In meeting after meeting over the course of those three years I heard firsthand where he wanted to steer the Kingdom: stamping out corruption; returning to a version of moderate Islam that was present in the Kingdom long before I ever set foot there; lifting restrictions on women in Saudi society, including allowing them to drive and encouraging them to participate in the workforce; changing the curriculum in schools; creating jobs for young people; conceiving massive developments known as ‘giga-projects’; creating a brand new massive entertainment sector and other significant goals were not just being described or dreamed of, but were actively being designed, planned and starting to be implemented.” [ArabNews]

📗 Missing Memories:Tablet magazine’s critic-at-large Marco Roth reviews Martha Hodes’ memoir about her experience as a hostage on a plane hijacked by the People’s Front for the Liberati​​on of Palestine in 1970. “Hodes discovers that her 12-year-old self was a thoroughly unreliable narrator — less of the experiences she actually wrote down but of the range of experiences and emotions she was willing to admit. A faithful teenage diarist, inspired, she says, by Anne Frank, with whom she shares a birthday, Hodes later realizes she was also editing her diary as she wrote it, crossing out a sentence taking note of a stewardess comforting her crying older sister — in one instance — and, in other cases, entirely failing to note worrisome events like the moment when she and all the other Jewish passengers were taken off the plane, herded into a circle, and held for an indeterminate length of time, unsure if they were about to be machine-gunned…. As Hodes writes, ‘I see that the aspiring writer in me constructed not a full record but instead a tolerable story; not a truthful story but instead a bearable one; not an honest story but instead a story I could tell when I got home, most especially to my father … That narrative of omissions would comprise my version of the hijacking and I would carry it with me for years and years afterward.’” [Tablet]

🪧 Poking the Bear: In Foreign Policy, Sajjad Safaei suggests that the ongoing protests in Iran have exacerbated tensions between Iran’s rulers and the country’s military apparatus. “That the Islamic Republic has been facing chronic crises of effective management and legitimacy is no secret. The implications of these crises are most keenly felt when one inspects the dismal state of the Iranian economy, the gradual erosion of the political system’s legitimacy, the unbearably narrow space for political dissent, and the growing stifling of civil liberties. The state’s failure to fulfill some of its most basic responsibilities toward citizens has prompted it to increasingly bank on its security-related successes as a source of legitimacy to deflect domestic criticism. As a result, the provision of security has found new meaning for both sovereign and citizen. Increasingly, it is the state’s ability to maintain the safety and security of its citizens that acts as the primary metric according to which it is judged; good governance is disproportionately tied to the success of the security apparatus and couched in security-centric language. That Iran is situated in a region marred by turmoil and instability has only reinforced this trend.” [ForeignPolicy]