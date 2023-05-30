👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Democrats on Capitol Hill about the Biden administration’s efforts to broker relations between Riyadh and Jerusalem, and catch up with the team behind Boston’s Lehrhaus, which opened earlier this spring. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Bret Stephens, Neetzan Zimmerman and Idina Menzel.

The White House released its national strategy to counter antisemitism on Thursday, hours before the start of the Shavuot holiday. The 60-page document presents a whole-of-society approach that includes more than 100 policy commitments across the executive branch and a call to action for ordinary Americans to stand together with the Jewish community in fighting antisemitism.

In an interview with Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hailed the inclusion of the mainstream International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in the antisemitism report, acknowledging he fielded calls from Jewish leaders concerned it wouldn’t make it in.

The White House report favorably cited the IHRA definition, while also welcoming an alternative preferred by progressives who argue that the IHRA definition does not allow sufficient space for critiques of Israel. “I called just about everyone under the sun in the administration and said it would be a disgrace, or shanda… to dilute this language, especially at a time when antisemitism is on the increase,” Schumer told JI. “Today, we learned we succeeded. The strong language is maintained.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), who co-chairs the House antisemitism task force, said the inclusion of the IHRA “gives a lot of weight and heft” to the IHRA definition. “I will point out that it is in, in Jewish tradition, the tradition of our rabbis and our sages to embrace the majority opinion, but also make note of the minority opinion,” she added. “We shouldn’t miss the forest for the trees here. We have a remarkable, comprehensive, all-of-government strategy to combating antisemitism, and I think that is really commendable.”

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who was outspoken in calling for only the IHRA definition to be included, told JI: “I’m sure folks on the far left will try to claim that as a win. I’m sure folks on the far right will cry defeat. But the truth is that this document clearly and cogently centers IHRA as the definition that the U.S. government is using to understand antisemitism.”

The strategy received pushback from at least one House Republican: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who alleged the effort would target conservatives and censor free speech. “Their tactics are straight out of the USSR’s playbook,” Boebert tweeted.

The strategy pledges to implement a range of policies, including increased monitoring of antisemitic incidents and improved data to measure antisemitism; a new Holocaust education research center at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.; educational campaigns to teach students about antisemitism and to include it in diversity, equity and inclusion programs; and partnerships with other religious communities, cultural organizations and educational institutions.

The document also urges Congress to pass additional legislation targeting antisemitism, including a request for $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which Jewish groups have been advocating, and it lays out actions that local and state governments can take to prevent anti-Jewish hate in their jurisdictions. Executive branch agencies have committed to implementing the 100 policy actions within the year.

But a fact sheet on the strategy released by the White House raised eyebrows for its inclusion of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has actively lobbied against state and municipal adoption of the IHRA definition, and whose staff on at least one occasion has trafficked in antisemitic tropes. The fact sheet says that CAIR “will launch a tour to educate religious communities about steps they can take to protect their houses of worship from hate incidents, such as instituting appropriate security measures, developing strong relationships with other faith communities, and maintaining open lines of communication with local law enforcement.”

It’s unclear what that effort will look like in the Bay Area, where Zahra Billoo, the executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco office, gave a speech in 2021 alleging that “Islamophobia is a well-funded conspiracy” backed by “organizations that promote Zionist agendas,” specifically naming the Anti-Defamation League, local Hillels and the Jewish Federations of North America.

And in New York, CUNY officials are — again — facing criticism and questions after the CUNY Law School released a video of the student-selected keynote speaker attacking Israel from the dais earlier this month. Fatima Mohammed, a member of the law school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, accused Israel of “indiscriminate” killings and called for a “fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism, and Zionism around the world.” Mohammed also alleged that the school was “committed to its donors, not to its students.”

The incident marks the second time in as many years that a CUNY Law School commencement speaker has focused portions of the keynote on demonizing the Jewish state. Last May, Nerdeen Kiswani, who had previously been recorded attempting to set fire to a stranger’s Israeli Defense Forces sweatshirt — a move the law school defended at the time as free speech — said she had “been facing a campaign of Zionist harassment by well-funded organizations with ties to the Israeli government and military.”

Mohammed’s speech received bipartisan condemnation from New York’s congressional delegation. “Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted. “Anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work.” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said he is “finalizing legislation” that would strip universities that “engage in and promote” antisemitism of public funding. “CUNY should be ashamed of itself — and should lose any federal funds it currently receives,” Lawler added.