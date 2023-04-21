👋 Good Friday morning!

Today is Rosh Chodesh, the Jewish new month of Iyar, and Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival of the breaking of the fast upon the completion of Ramadan. Chodesh tov and Eid Mubarak to all!

In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on a letter by 41 senators offering support for joint U.S.-Israel missile-defense programs, and cover the Heritage Foundation's 50th anniversary conference.



For America's ambassador to Germany, a personal reflection on Yom HaShoah; DeSantis takes steps to attract center-right Jewish voters; Aliza Licht knows how to stay 'on brand'; After 30 years, Azerbaijan sends its first envoy to Israel; Where is Bibi's head at?; Supreme Court appears poised to expand, but not radically reshape, religious workplace accommodations, advocates say; Lawmakers, Holocaust survivors join together for commemoration event on Capitol Hill; Jewish leaders mark 80th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in this year's March of the Living; and Israeli venture grants 'wishes' to 1,600 Holocaust survivors.



A print version is also available of the first two installments of our five-part investigative series: WHO KILLED KESHER’S RABBI? – Parts 1 and 2.

Jews who are more politically conservative are also more likely to affiliate with Jewish institutions and prioritize Jewish practices in their daily lives, according to a recently released Keren Keshet Foundation survey of American Jews.

The political crosstabs within the poll, which was first published in Tablet this month, add detail to the surface findings that the American Jewish community is splitting between active and affiliated Jews, who make up about half of self-identified Jews, and ambivalent and alienated Jews, who make up the other half.

The survey found that most respondents still have a close attachment to their Jewish identity and sense of belonging (75% said being Jewish was very or somewhat important), while also saying that many are growing increasingly disconnected from both religious and cultural institutions.

But those who are on the most progressive side of the political spectrum — compared to self-identified liberals, moderates and conservatives — are disproportionately among those who are less affiliated with organized Judaism, Jewish Insider Editor in Chief Josh Kraushaar reports.

Nearly 60% of progressive Jews aren’t affiliated with one of the major denominations, even as 60% of Jews overall consider themselves either Orthodox, Conservative, Reform or Reconstructionist. More than three in four progressive Jews don’t belong to a synagogue (compared to 66% who don’t overall).

About half of self-identified political conservatives consider themselves very or moderately religious, compared to less than one-quarter of progressives (21%).

The political disconnect is even clearer when it comes to emotional attachment to Israel: Only 30% of progressives are either very or somewhat attached to the Jewish state, compared to 74% of conservatives, 54% of moderates and 50% of liberals.

One area that united many progressive Jews: Participation in a social justice activity. Nearly 40% of progressive respondents said they engaged in social justice efforts, compared to just 15% overall.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 4, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. A total of 1,500 adults who identify as religiously or culturally Jewish were interviewed.

In the Middle East, Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, and his wife Yasmine, continued touring Israel and meeting officials over the last couple of days, hosted by Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, and including a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

After visiting the Sorek Desalination Plant in Palmachim, Pahlavi tweeted, “In Iran, the Islamic Republic is turning lakes, rivers and wetlands into deserts, while in Israel, government and industry are converting the desert into water… After speaking with the scientists, water experts and infrastructure innovators here, I am certain that a free and democratic Iran can engage in partnership with Israel to reverse the environmental damage caused by the Islamic Republic and rejuvenate and rebuild Iran’s water ecosystem.”

Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, met with Pahlavi in Tel Aviv yesterday, and discussed an action plan to provide maximum support to the Iranian people; to impose maximum pressure on the regime; and to encourage Iranians and others to oppose the regime, Dubowitz told Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve. The two proposed steps that the U.S. and Israel could undertake to achieve these goals — potentially with the support of European countries — including a labor strike fund to spur nationwide strikes financed by frozen Iranian assets, a plan to provide internet access to circumvent regime censorship, and measures to split the regime and give those who are part of the IRGC and other security services a pathway out of sanctions if they turn against the Islamic Republic.

Dubowitz’s impression from his discussions with Pahlavi is that the former prince “has a deep understanding of what it will take to replace the regime in Iran with something more hopeful for his people. He is impressed with what Israel has accomplished and believes that the Israeli and Iranian people will one day be the closest of friends and partners.“

Dubowitz also addressed “the prevailing Western elite narrative” that Pahlavi, whose visit to Israel has drawn mixed reactions, is not popular in Iran. Dubowitz countered that this “seems to be contradicted by his huge social media following inside the country, the slogans chanted during the recent protests invoking his name, and his endorsement by prominent Iranian cultural and sports figures inside the country.”