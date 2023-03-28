👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we explore what’s next for the protests in Israel regarding the proposed judicial reforms, and talk to U.S. lawmakers about their concerns over Israel’s national security during this contentious time. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Joe Wilson, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Hadassah Lieberman.

After hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demonstrate against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s firing and in protest of the expected final votes on the governing coalition’s proposed judicial reforms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced last night that he was putting the judicial reform legislation on ice until after the Passover recess, in order to allow for dialogue.

Widespread strikes that saw the closure of Israeli diplomatic outposts around the world, a cessation of outgoing flights from Ben Gurion Airport and closures of businesses around Israel dissipated following Netanyahu’s announcement, as attention shifts to the negotiations expected to begin in the coming days.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to quit if the legislation was halted, but announced yesterday evening that he had agreed to the pause, in exchange for a promise by Netanyahu to form a “national guard” within the National Security Ministry, which will be under his control.

On Monday evening, thousands of pro-reform supporters turned out for their own rally in Jerusalem with addresses from Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who maintained that election promises will be fulfilled and judicial reform will be forthcoming, even as Netanyahu made his primetime appeal for unity.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapidand former Defense Minister Benny Gantz have agreed to negotiations facilitated by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who for weeks has called for compromise between the government and opposition.

Even as the legislation is temporarily stalled, it remains unclear if Netanyahu’s steps are too little, too late and whether they could both restore order in the streets and keep his coalition intact. Some protest groups declared that they would not stop until this government was removed. Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash explores what’s next for the protest movement.

In the 48 hours leading up to the premier’s much-anticipated address to the nation, the Biden administration reportedly cautioned Netanyahu that he was endangering Israel’s name as the only democracy in the Middle East.

“We welcome this announcement as an opportunity to create additional time and space for compromise. A compromise is precisely what we have been calling for,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing following Netanyahu’s announcement. “Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

American Jewish organizations issued a joint statement saying: “We welcome the Israeli government’s suspension of legislative consideration of judicial reform measures. The last three months have been painful to watch and yet a textbook case of democracy in action. We respect the political leaders, business executives, community activists, cultural figures, and ordinary Israelis who took to the streets, exercising their love of country, and their passion for democracy. As a next step, we encourage all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to use this time to build a consensus that includes the broad support of Israeli civil society.”

The statement was signed by the Conference of Presidents, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Netanyahu is still slated to attend the White House’s virtual Summit for Democracy later this week, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters yesterday. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, amid much speculation over the fact the White House has yet to invite Netanyahu for a meeting with President Joe Biden, told Israel’s Army Radio this morning that an invitation is likely to come after Passover.

How the crisis is playing: TheWashington Post’s David Ignatius: “Netanyahu’s unforced error could come with heavy costs”… The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board: “Netanyahu Offers to Compromise on Judicial Reform”…The New York Times’ Peter Coy: “Israel’s Political Crisis Will Harm the Economy — In Time”… Yossi Klein Halevi: “The fall of Benjamin Netanyahu”… CNN’s Frida Ghitis: “The biggest lesson from Israel’s political crisis”… Daniel Gordis: “What you just witnessed was one of the greatest weeks in Israel’s history”…The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg: “Netanyahu Flinched.”