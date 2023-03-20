👋 Good Monday morning!

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, following a meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, between senior political and security officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan and the United States that sought to reduce tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians ahead of the Ramadan, Passover and Easter holiday season.

Biden “reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution,” according to a readout of the call from the White House.

The president also “underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support,” the readout said. This was reportedly the first time the two leaders have discussed the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plans. Biden offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms “consistent with those core principles.”

A statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office noted that Netanyahu told Biden that “Israel was, and will remain, a strong and vibrant democracy.” Netanyahu’s office’s statement said that the focus of the discussion was the Iranian threat and “expanding the circle of peace.”

More than three dozen Orthodox Jewish leaders and community members shared their experiences with antisemitism in a Friday virtual meeting with White House officials, amid a national rise in antisemitism.

Senior officials from the National Security Council and the Domestic Policy Council attended the call, which was convened by White House liaison to the Jewish community Shelley Greenspan. Aaron Keyak, the deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, was also on the call.

Orthodox Jews are “on the frontlines [of antisemitism] because they’re identifiable as Jews, so they feel it, in some ways, more than others,” said Ezra Friedlander, a Hasidic public relations executive who was on Friday’s call. “I’m grateful that the White House felt it was important to reach out specifically towards the Orthodox Jewish community to hear from them, because oftentimes, our perspectives are overlooked.”

The meeting was one of several listening sessions that the White House has hosted as part of an effort to create a national policy to combat antisemitism. The policymaking effort is the first initiative of an interagency group tasked with combating antisemitism, Islamophobia and “related forms of bias and discrimination.”

