Worthy Reads

🧊 Iced Out: Bloomberg’s Devin Leonard and Dasha Afanasieva take a deep dive into the legal battle between Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, over the former’s decision to end its decades-long agreement with an Israeli manufacturer. “Many of the political positions of Ben & Jerry’s over the years could be considered controversial, but not among progressives. The debate around Israelis and Palestinians was much thornier, and the brand taking a side on this divisive matter seemed to cross a line. As Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever traded blows in court, the future of corporate activism — of which both companies had often been hailed as the leaders — seemed to hang in the balance. In December we flew to Oakland to spend the better part of the day with [board chair Anuradha] Mittal to discuss the bizarre new terrain Ben & Jerry’s was in: one part of a conglomerate suing its owner. In her office at the Oakland Institute, she had a Free Palestine placard perched on top of a bookshelf and a framed poster hung on the wall of two Palestinian men embracing by what appears to be a barbed wire fence. It says ‘Support the Intifada’ in Arabic.” [Bloomberg]

🇮🇱 Way Out: The Washington Post’s editorial board opines that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should agree to President Issac Herzog’s proposal for a compromise to the government’s plans for a judicial overhaul. “Certainly, the crisis distracts from what Mr. Netanyahu says are his priorities — a peace deal with Saudi Arabia and solidifying Israel’s economy. He has said his support for judicial reform is unrelated to his own indictment and will be enacted based on broad agreement. He has never quite closed the door on negotiations. If Mr. Netanyahu was sincere about all of the above, he ought to have no problem taking the good advice and the political off-ramp Mr. Herzog has offered — while he still can.” [WashPost]

⛹️‍♂️ Kyrie’s Quirks:New York magazine’s Simon van Zuylen-Wood chronicles the rise of basketball star Kyrie Irving — alongside the controversies he has been at the center of since entering the NBA. “A number of agents, executives, and assorted NBA figures professed their nonchalance about the saga. ‘Was I surprised that he tweeted out a random antisemitic documentary? Yeah, a little bit. Then again, if you know the YouTube or Instagram algorithm, what kinds of things get fed to a conspiracy-minded guy like him …,’ said one team front-office figure, who happens to be Jewish. ‘I feel like the antisemitism thing is such a footnote to the whole Kyrie story, another example of him spouting off on things he doesn’t know about. He thinks he’s discovered something nobody else knows.’ Before returning to the Nets, Irving offered an apology during a televised SNY interview. When he had claimed he couldn’t be antisemitic because ‘I know where I come from,’ he said, he wasn’t referring to a lost tribe of Israel. He said he meant suburban New Jersey.” [NYMag]

🚨 Alarm Bells: In Newsweek, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, formerly a member of Congress, raises concerns about the findings of this week’s AJC survey on attitudes toward antisemitism. “Before coming to AJC, I spent more than 12 years in Congress fighting against antisemitism. We launched the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism in 2014, when antisemitism was becoming increasingly common and violent in Europe. Murders in Jewish institutions there led to the normalization of armed guards protecting synagogues and Jewish schools. At the time, it was inconceivable that the U.S. would one day face a similar experience. After the horrifying attack on the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, others have followed in Poway, Monsey, Jersey City, and countless attacks against visibly Jewish members of our community, 90 percent of Jews across the country now say antisemitism is a problem in America. Despite the growing regularity of visible security, one in five American Jews feel unsafe even in Jewish institutions.” [Newsweek]

🎨 Art Attack: New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg delves into the saga surrounding a provocative exhibition by Iranian-American artist Taravat Talepasand, which was temporarily closed in light of the reaction to it by some Muslim students at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn. “Some readers might object to dwelling on one instance of misguided sensitivity at one small college when the country is in the midst of a nationwide frenzy of right-wing book bans, public school speech restrictions, and wild attempts to curtail drag performances. But I think this moment, when we’re facing down a wave of censorship inspired by religious fervor, is a good time to quash the notion that people have a right to be shielded from discomfiting art. If progressive ideas can be harnessed to censor feminist work because it offends religious sensibilities, perhaps those ideas bear rethinking.” [NYTimes]