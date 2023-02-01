👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart about his plans as head of one of the House Appropriations subcommittees, and interview Will Scharf, who announced his bid for Missouri attorney general last night. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: Jake Tapper, Nikki Haley and Amos Yadlin.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken wrapped his trip to the Middle East last night, following a meeting in Ramallah on Tuesday afternoon with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Speaking to press gathered at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria hotel before his return to the U.S., Blinken addressed the escalation in tensions, saying that Israeli and Palestinian leaders “have to work together to find a path forward that both defuses the current cycle of violence and also leads to positive steps that each can take to build back some trust and confidence.” Earlier in the day, Blinken had announced that the U.S. would provide an additional $50 million to the U.N. agency tasked with working with Palestinians.

Blinken’s trip caps off a series of visits from high-level U.S. officials to the region, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, CIA Director Bill Burns and the National Security Council’s Brett McGurk, at a time of escalating tensions on the ground. Blinken’s remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week underscored the administration’s continued conversations with Israel.

David Makovsky, the Ziegler distinguished fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told us that the Biden administration sees Netanyahu’s new government as “potentially sharply different” than prior Netanyahu governments. “Netanyahu’s objective for the Blinken visit was to insist he will steer this ship in a responsible way,” Makovsky said. “And therefore the prime minister insists there is more continuity than discontinuity from his previous coalitions. It is no secret that he wants the focus of U.S.-Israel relations to be both about stopping Tehran and jumpstarting a breakthrough with Riyadh. Netanyahu knows he needs Washington for both and wants the focus of the bilateral relationship to be on common interests.”

“However,” Makovsky continued, “I think the significance of the Blinken visit this week is that he made it crystal clear that the U.S.-Israel relationship is so special because it is based on common values and not just common interests. These common Western values are what attracted virtually every American president to Israel from Harry Truman to Joe Biden. Standing alongside Netanyahu, Blinken spoke publicly, albeit diplomatically and respectfully, about the character of democratic governance beyond elections. It was something that was always a source of beaming pride for Israelis for the last 75 years as they justifiably called themselves the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Danielle Pletka, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, took a less sanguine approach to the visit. “Perhaps if Tony Blinken had taken a playbook from 2023, and not 1983, he might have achieved something on his visits to Jerusalem and Ramallah,” she emailed us. “But mouthing platitudes about a two-state solution, the evils of ‘settlements,’ and talk about ‘deescalation’ really doesn’t cut it anymore. And pledging more money to Hamas-supporting UNRWA? #Smh, what the heck was the Biden administration thinking? If Washington was trying to send the message that it isn’t turning away from the Middle East, this trip didn’t do it. The reverse.”

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller asked, “What [is the administration] prepared to do beyond very strong rhetoric, private conversations with the prime minister? To me, that’s the acid test. And my answer, until I’m persuaded otherwise, is they’re not prepared to do much. I think for [three] reasons. Number one: It’s bad politics, particularly as the president in the next several weeks or months or so is going to announce his intention to seek a second term. Second, it is not their big priority and will not be a defining legacy piece for the president. And number three, fighting with Israel is an occupational hazard. Presidents don’t want to do it. When they do do it, it’s almost always because they sense that there is some opportunity — maybe generated by a crisis — but some opportunity, that if in fact they can move this along, the fight with the Israelis and their supporters in the United States becomes worth it.”

“Think Richard Nixon and [former Secretary of State Henry] Kissinger and the three disengagement agreements following the ‘73 war,” Miller added. “Think Jimmy Carter at Camp David and the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty. Think Bush 41 and James Baker over Madrid. All of them wrangled with Israeli prime ministers and with the Jewish community [in the U.S.], but all of them succeeded in accomplishing important things. Nixon/Kissinger: three disengagement agreements, one of which, the second one with Egypt, clearly laid the foundation for [Anwar] Sadat’s trip to Jerusalem. Carter, obviously Camp David and the peace treaty. And Bush 41 is Baker, Madrid.”

“I think that as they look at this situation, if Biden believed that there really was a serious opportunity on the Israeli-Palestinian issue to move matters along,” Miller concluded, “I think he might be inclined to become involved proactively and not wait for what may be coming, which is another May 2021 [conflict]. So I think they really do believe that there’s not much that can be done, and they’re probably right.”

Transparency International issued its latest corruption ratings, which track countries’ efforts to tackle corruption, on Tuesday. The UAE, Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia hold the top four spots in the Middle East, ranking the highest for addressing corruption, while Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq round out the lowest-scoring countries.

This evening in Washington, President Joe Biden will hold an official farewell to Ron Klain, who has served as chief of staff since the beginning of Biden’s term.