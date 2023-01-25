Worthy Reads

🌍 Eye on Europe: In Politico, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is traveling to Brussels this week, proposes closer ties between Europe and Israel to take on both geopolitical challenges and rising antisemitism. “​​I have every confidence that the best days of European-Israeli cooperation are still ahead of us. From cybersecurity to climate technology, culture to trade and so much more, the opportunities are truly endless for Israel and EU nations to work to advance their common values, and make our world safe from the forces that oppose all we hold dear. History will look back at this moment and ask whether Europe took decisive action to safeguard its prosperity in this moment of crisis. Did it actively foster the forces of stability and progress in the Middle East, investing in the emerging alliance that is determined to usher in a new age of cooperation and tolerance? Did it take uncompromising action to stamp out anti-Semitism in all its forms, fortifying its democracies against this destructive hatred?” [Politico]

⚖️ By Hook or by Crook: In a New York Times essay titled “A Tale of Two Jewish Leaders,” columnist Bret Stephens compares the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, days after both fired high-ranking ministers — Zelensky over suspicions of bribery, and Netanyahu after a High Court ruling determined that his health and interior minister was not eligible to serve. “What a contrast. Amid a desperate war of national survival, Zelensky is waging a campaign to kick the crooks out of government. And in a desperate bid to remain in office, Netanyahu is waging a campaign to keep the crooks in…. After Israel’s last election, I wrote that it was wrong to say that Israel faced impending fascism. I still think that’s right: Israel’s civil society remains powerfully motivated, its military leaders remain committed to democratic norms, and even Netanyahu had to bow to the court by firing Deri. Other democracies have survived far worse leaders, including, quite recently, ours. But if Israel is to persevere, it also must maintain the moral respect of its honest friends. Too bad for it that, today, the Jewish people’s greatest leader resides in Kyiv rather than Jerusalem.” [NYTimes]

💣 Stockpile Suggestion: Bloomberg columnist James Stavridis, formerly the commander of U.S. European Command, suggests that more American weapons from its stockpile in Israel be sent to Ukraine, so that the cache can be replaced with upgraded munitions. “In other words, this is a win-win-win situation: The Ukrainians get much-needed but unsophisticated munitions for the brute-force war they are fighting; the US provides real combat power to Kyiv; and the Israelis have an opportunity to rebuild the stockpile in a manner better tailored to the exigencies of 21st century war. This is particularly timely as the Abraham Accords — which normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and some other Islamic nations — continue to gain traction. Israel is cooperating militarily with the Arab states in missile defense, sophisticated early detection and warning systems, sharing of intelligence and cybersecurity. The Arabs will not object to a refurbished WSRA-I with the tools needed to deter and, if necessary, defeat Iran.” [Bloomberg]

📉 Morningstar Musings: In the New York Post, Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior advisor and Jewish Insider podcast host Rich Goldberg proposes a series of steps to address concerns over financial services firm Morningstar’s ratings of companies that operate in Israel amid a broader debate over environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings. “Federal and state officials should step up to the plate. States with anti-boycott laws should put Morningstar on their prohibited-investment lists. House Republicans set to investigate the ESG industry should hold hearings on how the Israel-boycott movement found a new home inside ESG — with questions directed to Morningstar’s competitors to determine the extent of the industry’s anti-Israel practices. State attorneys general should likewise widen their probe. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Labor ESG rulemaking should be reviewed to address anti-Israel boycotts disguised as ESG. Investors have a right to know about this kind of risk exposure — and retirement funds shouldn’t be used for anti-Semitic boycott campaigns.” [NYPost]

🎓 Campus Beat: In the Wall Street Journal, the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Dominic Green reacts to Harvard’s reversal of its decision not to offer a fellowship to former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Ken Roth. “If there is a crisis of free speech on campus today, Mr. Roth isn’t its victim. If anything, he and Human Rights Watch are among its instigators. The only voices that are systemically silenced or absent on campus today are conservatives in general, and pro-Israel voices in particular. The academic hunt for supporters of Israel is an attack on America’s free market of ideas reminiscent of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. Student supporters of the BDS movement (boycott, divestment and sanctions) disrupt pro-Israel speakers on the rare occasions they come to campus. Rather than encourage open debate, faculty incite its foreclosure. Administrators turn a blind eye to an organized campaign of calumny against Israel as an ‘apartheid’ state, which frequently spills into physical violence against Jewish students.” [WSJ]