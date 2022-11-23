👋 Good Wednesday morning!

A 16-year-old yeshiva student was killed and nearly two dozen people were injured in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning in twin explosions that Israeli officials are treating as a terrorist attack. The first explosion, which took place at around 7 a.m. local time, was so forceful that it could be heard throughout parts of Jerusalem and the surrounding area. According to a police report, the explosion, which happened at a bus stop near the main entrance to the city, was caused by a suitcase packed with explosives. Half an hour later, a second explosion took place in nearby Ramot, a suburb of the city.

The victim, identified as Aryeh Shechopek, is reported to have Canadian citizenship, making him the first civilian victim of a Palestinian terror attack from the country in seven years, after the 2015 death of Canadian-Israeli citizen Howard Rotman, who succumbed to injuries sustained the year prior in an attack on a synagogue in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, former Canadian Ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici, founder of the State of Tel Aviv newsletter, told JI.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a security assessment hours after the attack, after which he briefed incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted that he was “Appalled by the cowardly terrorist attacks in Jerusalem today that targeted innocent civilians, including children.”

And in Jenin, the body of a Druze teenager who was killed in a car accident was taken from the hospital by Palestinian militants, the IDF said last night. Relatives of the teenager, identified as Tiran Fero, said that the 18-year-old was on life support when militants took him from the hospital, disconnecting him from a ventilator.

Both incidents come a day after the Biden administration upgraded Hady Amr, previously the deputy assistant secretary for Israeli and Palestinian affairs in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, to special representative for Palestinian affairs. Amr, who is in the region this week, recommended that Israeli security officials do what they can to strengthen the Palestinian Authority, amid concerns that the Palestinian governing body is on the verge of collapse.