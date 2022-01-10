Worthy Reads

👾 Conspiracy Conundrum: In The Washington Post, Yair Rosenberg weighs in on conspiracy theories about Jews, most recently that the Jews are trying to commit genocide via the vaccine against COVID-19 — a theory circulated by Utah tech executive David Bateman in an email that led to his resignation. “It’s tempting to write this off as the ridiculous ramblings of an Internet-poisoned tech magnate too rich to have ever been told ‘no’ by those around him. On the surface, Bateman’s ham-handed harangue certainly looks like a fringe — even funny — story. But it’s not. That’s because the libel that Jews are committing genocide has exploded in popularity across anti-Jewish discourse. It crosses ideological lines and is increasingly expressed in polite company.” [WashPost]

💸 Spotlight: The New York Times’s Jacob Bernstein spotlights Ron Perelman, looking at the series of personal and financial challenges faced by the MacAndrews & Forbes chairman and CEO. “Although what happened to Mr. Perelman is a story about losing money, it is also a parable for how the game is rigged for those at the top. Here was a very rich man who, despite having a failing business, repeatedly went to the banks for billions of dollars in loans he may never fully pay back. And got them. But among the 0.1 percenters who take advantage of endless banking tools, Mr. Perelman remains a figure of fascination: incredibly well known, difficult to define.” [NYTimes]

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Quiet Influence: The Times of Israel‘s Lazar Berman writes about the Alabama-based United States-Israel Education Association (USIEA) organization, which brings senior congressional leaders to visit Israeli settlements, and explores its influence on U.S.-Israel relations, including securing U.S. funding for Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system and developing ties between Israeli and Palestinian business communities. “With its partners on Capitol Hill, USIEA is now setting its sights even higher, as it develops a strategic project that aims to position the Abraham Accords nations as an alternative to China for the US life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chain.” [TOI]

🐌 Snail’s Pace: In The New York Times, Elizabeth Williamson discusses the slow pace at which President Joe Biden’s nominees for Senate-confirmed posts are being approved, including Deborah Lipstadt, who was nominated as the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism. “Yet nearly six months later, Dr. Lipstadt’s nomination remains in limbo, thwarted by Senate Republicans who have complained that she criticized some of them on Twitter…Dr. Lipstadt has a long history of using Twitter and other public forums to criticize politicians on the right and left. In 2019, she sharply criticized Representative Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, for characterizing pro-Israel Americans as a ‘political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country.’ Such statements are ‘part of the textbook accusations against Jews,’ Dr. Lipstadt told a reporter for Jewish Insider. Later the same year, after Mr. Trump rejected white supremacy in a statement after shootings in El Paso, and Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Lipstadt told Jewish Insider that his words were insufficient.” [NYTimes]

🇨🇳 Chinese Lens: For Tablet, Matti Friedman interviews Xi Xiaoqi, a popular figure in Israel known as “Chinese Itzik,” who makes flattering videos about Israel from a Chinese perspective. “Itzik is worth watching not just because he’s entertaining and interesting, but because he’s a way to understand how China would like to talk to Israelis now. Someone there is watching us carefully and learning fast…When I asked Itzik about human-rights abuses in places like Xinjiang, for example, which have been widely reported in the Western press, he replied, ‘I think the Israelis can understand China better than anyone else.’ He meant that Israel is also the target of misleading coverage from the same outlets reporting on China, and that Jews are used to being lied about.” [Tablet]