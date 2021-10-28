climate crisis

‘Start-Up Nation’ finally begins tackling its own climate crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks before parliament votes on a new government on June 13, 2021 in Jerusalem, Israel.

When world leaders gather next week for COP26, the United Nations’ Conference on Climate Change, in Glasgow, Scotland, Israel hopes to use the forum to position itself as a world leader in providing viable solutions to the global climate crisis. But the self-declared “Start-Up Nation,” known for its advanced greentech innovation in fields such as agriculture, water preservation, clean energy and the growing industry of alternative proteins, lags far behind other countries in tackling climate change and has set itself unambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. There are some signs, however, that the current government is now taking major steps to catch up, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports.

Security risk: In recent weeks, Israel’s environmental challenges have burst into public view, with President Isaac Herzog establishing an Israeli Climate Forum and the state comptroller, the nation’s watchdog, releasing a stinging, in-depth report that seeks to serve as a blueprint to improving Israel’s approach. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who will attend next week’s conference, formally declared climate change a matter of “national security” and released a 100-point plan that includes an allotment of some $225 million to improving energy efficiency, bolstering solar energy production and encouraging innovative greentech.

Stopping short: However, Bennett, who will lead a delegation of more than 100 Israeli ministers, Knesset members, government officials, diplomats, experts and industry leaders to Glasgow, stopped short of committing to cutting emissions to net-zero by 2050, which would bring Israel in line with the Biden administration and other Western countries and fulfill the goals of the conference. A spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office said there would be further announcements in this sphere from Glasgow next week.

New approach: “We need a change of direction,” former Knesset member Dov Khenin told Jewish Insider. “We are in a state of emergency and the decisions we need to make are not what will happen in 2030 or 2050 but what will affect us today and tomorrow.” Khenin, who will head the president’s climate forum, said the country’s challenges were multifold and included an urgent need to move from an overwhelming reliance on private vehicles to improving public transport; a switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy; and more sustainable planning for large infrastructure projects.

Crisis and opportunity: At an event at his residence on Monday for members of the Israeli delegation heading to the climate conference, Herzog showcased, and sampled, some of the Israel’s top innovations in artificial protein production — plant-based vegan eggs developed by Zero Egg and the first-of-its-kind cultured meat made by Future Meat. He was also presented with a “carbon footprint” calculator, which calculates the quantity of greenhouse gases an individual emits into the atmosphere, and tasted Watergen’s water, manufactured from humidity in the air. “[I]f I had to summarize in two words our participation as the State of Israel at the climate summit in Glasgow next week, I would choose not only the word ‘crisis,’” Herzog said at the event. “With your permission, I would add the word ‘opportunity.’ This is an opportunity — precisely because there is a massive crisis on our doorstep.”

Bonus: The New York Times’s Thomas Friedman suggests that climate change is shifting traditional alliances in the Middle East and forcing on-the-ground change. “[T]here may be a day, very soon, where the United States will need to return to active Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy — not based on land for peace, but sun and fresh water for peace. EcoPeace Middle East, an alliance of Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian environmentalists, recently put forward just such a strategy called the ‘Green Blue Deal.’”