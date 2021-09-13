Worthy Reads

💉 Shot of Faith: The New York Times’s Ruth Graham speaks to individuals opposed to COVID-19 vaccination mandates who are citing their religious beliefs in an attempt to exempt themselves from receiving an inoculation necessary for continued employment. “Exemption requests are testing the boundaries of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees who object to work requirements based on religious beliefs that are ‘sincerely held’… They cannot, however, be based only on social or political beliefs. That means employers must try to distinguish between primarily political objections from people who may happen to be religious, and objections that are actually religious at their core.” [NYTimes]

🗳️ Recall Review: The Atlantic’s Annie Lowry explores the unlikely candidacy of California gubernatorial hopeful Larry Elder, who currently leads the Republican pack ahead of Tuesday’s recall election to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Elder would likely never have been competitive in a normal election cycle. Newsom won in a landslide in 2018, after all, and Republican John Cox garnered just one-third of the state’s votes. More broadly, the GOP is struggling to gain any kind of toehold in California; not a single Republican currently holds statewide office. Nor is it likely that the recall would have happened in the first place if activists had tried it a year before or a year after they did.” [TheAtlantic]

🚒 Who By Fire: The Los Angeles Times’s Robin Estrin spotlights the Jewish community in Lake Tahoe, many of whose members fled the raging Caldor fire in the days leading up to Rosh Hashanah. “The rabbi still wears white, a symbol of purity and new beginnings, but instead of reading the Torah from the bimah, the synagogue’s stage, he stands in an Airbnb in Santa Rosa, Calif., — his wife and children in the other room. The actual synagogue, the center of Jewish life, is empty, and the winding mountain roads that lead to its doors are closed, patrolled by police and fire officials and sometimes the National Guard. The Torah scrolls are not in their usual home, called an ark, nor are they with the rabbi in Santa Rosa. They have been evacuated from the temple and are resting in the empty upstairs bedroom of a congregant in Nevada, covered by a traditional white and blue tallit, or prayer shawl.” [LATimes]

🙏 Forgiveness: Writing in The New York Times, Rabbi David Wolpe looks at how Judaism urges forgiveness in an era of cancel culture. “There will always be things we cannot fully forgive and people who do not deserve to be restored to good reputation. And forgiving someone does not necessarily mean readmitting that person to your life. In most cases, however, Jewish teachings insist that fair judgment does not require damnation… And what if you are the one who has been hurt? Jewish tradition urges us to consider why it is so hard to forgive. There is a savage self-righteousness to public shaming. If I forgive you, truly forgive you, then I must restore moral parity; I am no better than you.” [NYTimes]

🏗️ Reflections: In a 9/11 memorial piece,Politico pulls together the unfiltered perspectives of 17 of the most consequential architects of the post-9/11 world. “Exactly 20 years after the worst terrorist assault in American history slaughtered nearly 3,000 people, the architects of the U.S. response — the men and women inside the White House Situation Room and at the highest levels of the Pentagon, foreign service, spy agencies and Congress — can look back with relief that another large-scale attack on American soil never took place. But that fact has often been used as a blanket justification for many of the most far-reaching, controversial and even harmful decisions made in the aftermath of the attacks — the vast expansion of the surveillance state; covert operations to kill or capture suspected terrorists, and in some cases torture them; and the invasion first of Afghanistan, where the attacks were planned, and then Iraq, where they were not.” [Politico]