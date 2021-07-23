Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning!
Victims of the 1972 Munich massacre that left 11 Israeli athletes and coaches dead were remembered in a moment of silence at the start of the Olympics opening ceremony in Tokyo this morning.
New York State is looking into whether Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, violated the state’s anti-BDS executive order, signed in 2016 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an aide to the governor told JI last night.
Can Unilever override Ben & Jerry’s? Possibly, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the time of the corporation’s acquisition of the ice cream company in 2000 — but it will cost them.During the 2000 acquisition, Unilever agreed to continue the ice cream company’s “social mission.” Any action that puts Unilever in breach of the initial agreement, would force the company to pay an additional 3% royalty fee to Ben & Jerry’s. Read more below.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with members of House leadership and the Foreign Affairs and Appropriations committees yesterday.
Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) told JI, “It’s always wonderful meeting with King Abdullah, who understands the challenges and opportunities of the region better than anyone. Chairman [Greg] Meeks held an excellent meeting.”
At 1 p.m. ET, the White House is hosting “a special Jewish leaders briefing” to discuss “President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework.” Of note: The White House has yet to appoint a Jewish liaison to coordinate these events.
New poll puts Shontel Brown within five points of Nina Turner in tightening OH-11 race
Following a slew of high-profile endorsements, Shontel Brown appears to be gaining on Nina Turner in Ohio’s increasingly competitive special election, according to new polling from the Mellman Group obtained by Jewish Insider. The poll puts Brown, a Democratic Cuyahoga County councilwoman and party chair, at 36%, just five points behind Turner, a former Ohio state senator and progressive stalwart, who leads the race with 41%.
PAC poll: The Mellman Group survey was conducted between July 13 and 17 on behalf of Democratic Majority for Israel’s political action committee, which endorsed Brown in February and is spending heavily on TV advertising and direct mailers in the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary.
Building momentum: In a July 19 memo accompanying the poll, the Mellman Group attributes Brown’s new five-point deficit to a number of mitigating factors, including recent endorsements from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC as well as an ad campaign launched by DMFI’s PAC in late June — though some of its advertising has been accused of misrepresenting Turner’s record.
Positive polling: The new survey follows two other recent polls that indicate a narrowing race. An internal poll, produced for Brown’s campaign in early July, showed the Cuyahoga councilwoman trailing Turner by seven points, with 36% of the vote. And a separate early-July poll, conducted by TargetPoint Consulting, suggested that Brown and Turner were locked in a statistical dead heat, with both candidates pulling in 33%.
Dollar game: Still, Brown lags behind Turner in fundraising, pulling in $1.4 million last quarter, according to new filings from the Federal Election Commission, while Turner raised more than $2.3 million. “Turner is still slightly better known than Brown,” with a six-point lead in “hard name identification,” the Mellman Group writes. But “with some of that difference in higher unfavorable ratings for Turner,” the firm adds, “the race between the two is exactly tied among those who know both candidates.”
DAIRY & POLITICS
Will Ben & Jerry’s lose its kosher stamp of certification?
As many members of the American pro-Israel community have looked for a way to register their disapproval of Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in what it referred to as the “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” some have called on the Teaneck, N.J.-based Kof-K, one of the largest kosher certification agencies in the country, to rescind its certification of the company’s products. Kof-K has not yet decided whether to cease its kosher certification of Ben & Jerry’s products, an employee told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch on Thursday.
Complicated contracts: “We do have a contract that cannot just be arbitrarily broken, so it’s not so simple,” said a person who picked up the phone at the Kof-K but declined to give his name. “We are definitely doing stuff to address it,” the Kof-K employee said. “We have reached out to the Yesha Council” — the organization representing Jewish settlers in the West Bank — “we’ve spoken to them. We’re trying to speak to the Prime Minister’s Office, which we will probably get through today. We’ve got calls and emails back and forth with the president of Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s.”
Not too complicated: One person with knowledge of kashrut certifications told JI that they expect the Kof-K to find a way out of the contract with Ben & Jerry’s. “While likely contractually complicated, Kof-K will probably find a way to drop them as a client for their kosher certification,” the source said. “If that were to happen, the company will probably scramble to find some third-rate kosher certifier as a fig leaf — showing that, despite their anti-Jewish boycott, they somehow care about Jews.”
Growing campaign: The campaign to decertify Ben & Jerry’s follows other actions taken this week against the company. Several kosher supermarket chains have announced that they will no longer stock Ben & Jerry’s. The Vaad Harabonim of Queens, the Orthodox religious authority in the New York borough, sent an email to the local community urging people “not to purchase any Ben & Jerry’s product” and praising “those stores who make the courageous decision to not stock any Ben & Jerry’s product.”
Reaching too far: “Were I a Ben & Jerry’s customer,” said Rabbi Levi Shemtov, executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad), who noted that he has not tried the ice cream because its American products do not have the more stringent Cholov Yisroel certification, “I would stop buying it.” But Shemtov expressed concern that removing the hechsher, or kosher certification, from Ben & Jerry’s products that meet kashrut guidelines brings politics into a realm where it does not belong. “A kashrut authority or a hechsher determines whether whatever’s in the container is kosher to eat, because kashrut authorities shouldn’t do politics, nor should they do issues beyond the kosher certification of the contents,” Shemtov explained. “So I understand the Kof-K choosing to maintain the hechsher despite Ben & Jerry’s politics.”
half-baked politics
States look at options for enforcing anti-BDS laws in wake of Ben & Jerry’s pullout
At least four states with laws targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement are assessing whether the recent decision by Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, to cease selling the ice cream company’s products in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory” runs afoul of anti-BDS legislation enacted in recent years. Officials in New York, Florida, Illinois and Texas are looking into whether Monday’s announcement forbids them from including the companies in their pension portfolios, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
Empire State investigation: Jake Adler, director of Jewish affairs for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told Jewish Insider that “New York State is currently doing a legal review” to assess what, if any, measures need to be taken in response to the 2016 executive order signed by the governor that called on the state to divest public funds that support the BDS movement. On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the State Board of Administration to “immediately place Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever on the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List and initiate the process to place both companies on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.” In Illinois, an individual familiar with state boycott efforts confirmed to JI that “Illinois’ board has begun its process to investigate Unilever,” referring to the independent committee that determines whether companies run afoul of its boycott laws. In Texas, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that his office will review state law to determine if Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever had taken “specific action” that would violate the Texas Government Code.
C-suite: Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff told JI that he spoke to corporate executives at Unilever on Tuesday about the potential fallout from the decision to pull Ben & Jerry’s products. “It was very positive,” he said of the meeting. “They were very much trying to assure us that it wasn’t Unilever [that made the decision], that it was this board at Ben & Jerry’s, and they were somewhat apologetic but also mostly in listening mode.”
Community response: The assessments come as American Jewish organizations mount a united effort to push states to implement the anti-BDS laws that have been adopted by 33 states since 2015. On Thursday, the Conference of Presidents sent a letter cosigned by a number of national groups to the 11 governors whose states have passed laws addressing pension portfolios. Jewish Community Relations Councils, local federations, Christians United for Israel, American Jewish Committee, StandWithUs, B’nai B’rith and Hadassah were all part of the effort, Daroff told JI.
Escape clause: Unilever may be able to override the decision by the Ben & Jerry’s board, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the time of the corporation’s acquisition of the ice cream company in 2000. Citing the license agreement, the statement said that “Unilever has agreed to undertake activities related to the ‘social mission’ of the Company in connection with the Unilever Affiliates’ activities under the Ben & Jerry’s trademark” and lists a number of activities, including commitments to purchasing fair-trade products and using unbleached paper products, that could fall under that agreement. If Unilever is in breach of the agreement, according to the filing it must pay an 8% in royalty fees to Ben & Jerry’s, a 3% increase from the percentage agreed upon by both parties.
Bonus: Unilever CEO Alan Jope said on Thursday the company was “fully committed” to continuing to sell its products in Israel.
Wine of the Week
JI’s wine columnist Yitz Applbaum reviews the Lueria 2018 Syrah Special Reserve:
“Sitting atop the hill overlooking my favorite getaway, Locanda Rossa in Capalbio, Italy, I see the remarkable vines of a winery I soon hope to make kosher. Unable to enjoy the current vintage, I opened an outstanding bottle of Shiraz from Israel instead. Shiraz is one of the varietals I hope to produce in Capalbio.
“The Lueria 2018 Shiraz is 100% Shiraz and is aged for 16 months in new French oak barrels. The heavy wood delivers an amazing one-two punch on the front-palate and keeps as a motif through the long and luscious finish. The color is deep violet, the scent engulfs your inner sinus with strong ripe plum overtones and pepper; if you are allergic to pepper, I caution against drinking this wine. This bottle will last for at least seven more years. Enjoy with aged salami.”
Song of the Day
Israeli singer Yuval Dayan released her latest single, “Hand in Hand,” earlier this week.
