Amazon announced Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO and will be replaced by Andrew Jassy, who is Jewish and grew up in Scarsdale. Bezos will become executive chairman.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psakidownplayed the significance of President Joe Biden having not yet spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I don’t know it’s surprising less than two weeks into an administration,” she said during a press briefing yesterday. “He hasn’t called every foreign leader yet. We have a long and abiding relationship with Israel, [an] important security relationship. I’m sure they’ll discuss that and a range of issues when they connect.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday that the White House has not yet had any direct contact with the Iranian regime, and is currently working to “consult closely with our allies and partners” to address the Iranian nuclear issue.

Price noted that Special Envoy on Iran Rob Malley began his new role on Friday, and “has hit the ground running” in making calls to “allies, partners, as well as members of Congress.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kara McDonald stated yesterday that the Biden administration views the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism as “an invaluable tool” that the administration “embraces and champions.”

Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by a 56-43 vote in the Senate yesterday. His confirmation, with just six Republicans voting in favor, was the narrowest of any Biden nominee so far.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) was named to the Senate Armed Services Committee, making her the Democrat with the most Senate committee assignments — six — in the 117th Congress.

The House Rules Committee will meet this afternoon to discuss a resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments. Greene and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met for several hours yesterday ahead of a Republican Steering Committee meeting about Greene last night, which issued no final decision.