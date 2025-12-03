Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite... its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hos...ting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti...-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course... with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at... end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim HerzogR...17;s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parent...s reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, re...building and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against ...antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature...

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuber...ville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters o...f Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 t...error attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary ri...vals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim... Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Housto...n

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist..., to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood lib...el’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the pa...rty

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promote...s ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil... exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming ...back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza w...ar to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her ...antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords... on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for educa...tion in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down ...on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter ...jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘sa...ving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with re...surgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tu...cker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the prec...ipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll en...dorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution acc...using Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials exp...ress concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters i...n race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 de...al as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nominat...ion over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American acade...mic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood,... but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, B...ush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemi...tic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic i...ncumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question ...on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism... with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administra...tion, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and ...credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming ...names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Is...rael fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous anti...semite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up ...call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Doha's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood have drawn scrutiny in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, meets with Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Lance Gooden (R-TX) in Doha, Nov. 27, 20205

By
Marc Rod
December 3, 2025

Qatar, whose ties to the Muslim Brotherhood have drawn scrutiny in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, is doubling down on a charm offensive focused on a handful of GOP lawmakers and conservative social media influencers, all while hosting two of the most established brands in American news

A group of House Republicans visited Qatar during the House’s Thanksgiving recess last week, including Reps. Laurel Lee (R-FL), Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Lance Gooden (R-TX). The trip occurred just before the House Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled to vote on legislation that classifies the entire Muslim Brotherhood organization globally as a terrorist group.

A group of conservative social media influencers also visited Qatar over Thanksgiving, posting glowing dispatches lauding the country and its role in hosting a U.S. military base. 

Rob Smith, one of the invited guests, posted credulously about Qatar on his Instagram feed after the trip, “I wasn’t aware of a great deal of things about Qatar, only misperceptions and half-truths I’d read about online. When the opportunity was presented to me, with full authority and autonomy to ask the tough questions of the officials I’d be meeting with, I decided to risk any potential criticism and to travel and experience it for myself.”

Meanwhile, numerous prominent celebrities — including comedian Kevin Hart, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and tennis star Novak Djokovic — gathered in Doha over the weekend for the 2025 Formula One Qatar Grand Prix.

And this week, the country is hosting the Doha Forum, a conference co-sponsored by CNN. Those attending the conference include several Trump administration officials and ambassadors, politicians and philanthropists, alongside Israel-bashing officials such as former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, sanctioned U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese and former Iran envoy Rob Malley.

Others on the guest list include: Donald Trump Jr., U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, the Heritage Foundation’s Victoria Coates, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, the Quincy Institute’s Trita Parsi, CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour and other officials, leaders and analysts from around the world.

Also this week, The Wall Street Journal is hosting a technology conference in Doha, featuring business leaders and celebrities, hosted by various Journal reporters. As JI’s Matthew Kassel reports, the summit is raising ethical questions surrounding the paper’s deepening business ties with Qatar — even as the Journal’s conservative editorial page has slammed the Gulf monarchy as a financial and diplomatic sponsor of Hamas. 

Each of these events comes at a time when Qatar’s complicated public reputation in the United States is becoming a flashpoint, particularly inside the conservative movement.

The Trump administration announced in late November plans to designate branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and the House Foreign Affairs Committee is taking up legislation on Wednesday that aims to proscribe the entire group.

Though the White House’s executive order on the issue sidestepped any mention of Qatar, the country has been a major Muslim Brotherhood patron, and analysts have characterized the Qatari branch of the Muslim Brotherhood as one of the organization’s key terrorist arms.

The simmering battle in the conservative movement was on display in a heated social media exchange between Trump ally and far-right influencer Laura Loomer, a vocal critic of Qatar, and Zinke’s chief of staff, Heather Swift.

Loomer, in a series of posts blasting the Republicans who visited Qatar, took particular aim at Zinke, mocking his attire and claiming he was visiting to “beg [the Qataris] for money.” She also said that “Qatar is trying to control every member of Congress. This is very alarming.”

Swift shot back, “[Zinke] has given more of his life and blood to eradicating Islamic jihadis than this woman ever will. … Strongest possible record against Iran and for Israel. Perhaps being a member of the House Foreign [Affairs] committee may require speaking with foreign leaders from time to time so they know where the USA stands.”

Loomer also pressed Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson about the U.S.-Qatar relationship and Qatar’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood on Tuesday. Wilson responded by saying that the “U.S. military has a long-standing partnership with Qatar, and we look forward to continuing that partnership.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.