How Oct. 7 changed U.S.-Israel relations

The post-Oct. 7 period has seen, in many ways, a strengthening of the U.S.-Israel alliance under two different presidents from different parties — even as the relationship has been under strain and faced substantial tests.

Former President Joe Biden was a stalwart supporter of Israel, even amid growing counter-currents from his party’s base, but later paused some weapons shipments as his administration sought to halt the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Under the Biden administration, the United States used its own military resources to defend Israel from Iranian attacks, and the Trump administration later followed suit and closely worked with the Jewish state to take out Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump, who has welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House four times in less than a year, has backed Israel’s military operations in Gaza with less equivocation than his predecessor, but there have also been some notable moments of disagreement, most recently when the president criticized Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar and pressed Israel to halt operations in Gaza after Hamas’ partial acceptance of a hostage deal.

Both administrations spent months negotiating hostage and ceasefire agreements that usually ended in failure, and in recent days, the Trump administration has been intimately involved in negotiating with Israel and allied Arab states a possible end of the war in Gaza in exchange for the release of all the remaining Israeli hostages.

There have also been major changes in the tenor of U.S. policy debates towards Israel. On the Democratic side, anti-Israel trends have accelerated: 27 Senate Democrats voted in August to suspend some arms transfers to Israel, more than 50 congressional Democrats backed stringent permanent conditions on arms sales to Israel and dozens of Democratic lawmakers called for U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state.

On the Republican side, skepticism of U.S. aid to Israel and outright anti-Israel sentiment has grown rapidly among the increasingly influential isolationist faction of the party. Twenty-one Republicans voted last year against aid to Israel and some vocal skeptics of the U.S.-Israel relationship have found roles in the Pentagon and Office of the Department of National Intelligence. These political trends, combined with the stream of anti-Israel invective from far-right media figures such as Tucker Carlson, have led some pro-Israel conservative leaders to see the isolationist faction of their party as a serious concern