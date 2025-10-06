How Oct. 7 upended higher education

For decades, American Jews have held academia in the highest esteem, viewing the university as the pathway to knowledge and success. Quotas on Jewish enrollment that lasted into the early 1960s tested that deeply held belief. But nothing has strained Jewish faith in higher education more than the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel and their aftermath, which ushered in a widespread anti-Israel activist movement on campuses that resulted in Jewish students facing ostracism, bullying and at times violence.

Just one day after Hamas’ attack, a letter signed by three dozen student groups at Harvard held Israel “entirely responsible” for the violence — and set the tone for the targeting of Israel, and Jewish students who refused to disavow the Jewish state, that would become de rigueur at many higher education institutions in the months to come.

Chants of “globalize the intifada” were soon commonplace on campus quads, which in the spring of 2024 played host to raucous, and sometimes violent, anti-Israel encampments. In some of the highest echelons of American higher education, including Columbia and Stanford, students stormed and vandalized buildings.

This groundswell of anti-Israel activism seemed to catch university administrators by surprise. University presidents struggled to discipline rulebreakers and, in the process, earned the ire of Congress. After the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard, testifying on Capitol Hill in December 2023, infamously struggled to answer Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) question about whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated school policy, both resigned within weeks, setting the stage for a broader wave of resignations of university presidents.

As the war dragged on, campuses got quieter. Students have moved on to other issues. Partly due to pressure from the Trump administration, universities became more serious about cracking down on campus antisemitism. Some Jewish students have abandoned elite universities in the Northeast for friendlier territory in the South and Midwest. American Jews’ love affair with many institutions of higher education has been irreparably damaged.