How Oct. 7 reshaped American politics

If Israel had been deployed as a political football long before Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, the aftermath of the violence and the ensuing war in Gaza only ensured that it would become one of the most contentious subjects of debate in American governance and elections.

In a moment of ever increasing extremes, the fallout from Oct. 7 exposed festering divisions over Israel on both sides of the aisle. As a result, many Jewish Democrats now report feeling politically homeless as the anti-Zionist far left has gained traction and as room for nuanced discussion of the conflict has dwindled. Republicans, meanwhile, are confronting a younger base in thrall to conspiracy theorists who use their opposition to Israel as a cover for espousing antisemitic beliefs — fueling accusations that the GOP has failed to police its ranks.

As polling has recently demonstrated a sharp decline in sympathy for Israel in the wake of the attacks, underscoring a new level of skepticism or outright hostility toward the Jewish state, it remains to be seen how such views will ultimately shape the direction of both parties in the upcoming election cycle and beyond.