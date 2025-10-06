How Oct. 7 revolutionized Jewish advocacy

A month after the Oct. 7 attack, hundreds of thousands of American Jews from across the country gathered on the National Mall in Washington to condemn antisemitism, support Israel and call for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. That rally was a high point for the powerful sense of unity that swept the global Jewish community in the days and weeks after the terror attack.

Soon, new language emerged to describe this newfound Jewish engagement and activism. Jewish communities called it “The Surge”: a sharp increase in attendance at Shabbat dinners, synagogues and Jewish cultural and educational events — a phenomenon that, two years later, has slowed but not receded. New York Times columnist Bret Stephens referred to the many American Jews who, for the first time, were waking up to the targeting of Israel and its allies, and choosing to get involved with the community rather than shy away from it, as “Oct. 8 Jews.”

“On Oct. 8, Jews woke up to discover who our friends are not,” Stephens wrote, describing the sense of betrayal that many liberal Jews felt as they questioned why their progressive allies, whom they had stood by for decades, were not standing with them. Two years later, historic alliances have been tested and new ones forged, even as fissures within the Jewish community about how to address the war in Gaza are growing deeper.