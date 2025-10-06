How Oct. 7 transformed Israel’s relations with the world

Soon after Oct. 7, the outpouring of support for Israel from many corners of the world was heartwarming. But subsequent events have seemingly illustrated that, as novelist Dara Horn aptly wrote, people love dead Jews. The Jews who fight back? Less so.

Immediately after the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust, most of the Arab and Muslim world had little sympathy for the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks and was more worried about what Israel would do in response; Russia and China responded similarly. Weeks later, members of the European Union were accusing Israel of “indiscriminate killing.” Many countries have stopped arms sales to Israel. Two years later, the European Commission is considering suspending free trade with the Jewish state.

Yet there are a few bright spots. Israel’s relations with Abraham Accords countries remain, and the UAE has been a partner in finding constructive solutions for the day after in Gaza. On the heels of Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear program, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz said that Israel is doing the world’s “dirty work,” and Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, remains an enthusiastic supporter of Israel. Most significantly, the Trump administration continues to tell Israel it can “do what [it has] to do,” despite growing anti-Israel sentiment in the U.S.