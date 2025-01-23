Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

McConnell speaks out against Trump administration’s isolat...ionist Pentagon hires

Trump redesignates Houthis as Foreign Terrorist Organization

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

LET'S MAKE A DEAL

Trump denies Witkoff will lead diplomatic efforts with Iran

The president, after signing a series of executive orders, said he hopes to avoid military action against Iran

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff introduces U.S. President Donald Trump during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By
Gabby Deutch
January 23, 2025

President Donald Trump refuted reports that Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, will take over the Iran file, while also lauding Witkoff for his work helping negotiate the cease-fire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. 

“No,” Trump said on Thursday after signing a series of executive orders, when asked by a reporter whether he would put Witkoff in charge of Iran strategy and speaking directly with the Iranians. “But he’s certainly somebody I would use. He’s done a fantastic job. He’s a great negotiator.”

Trump declined to answer a question about whether he would support an Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Instead, he said he hopes for a diplomatic solution with Iran.

“It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go to that further step,” Trump said, regarding the possibility of strikes. “Iran hopefully will make a deal. I mean, if they don’t make a deal, I guess that’s okay, too.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice