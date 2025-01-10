New House Education committee chair blasts last-minute campus antisemitism settlements

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

House passes bipartisan ICC sanctions for a second time

Stuart Eizenstat eulogizes Jimmy Carter: 39th president ‘l...aid the building blocks for a better world’

American-Israeli dual citizens hit with sanctions sue Biden ...administration

Thune preparing to bring up ICC sanctions bill

Eric Trager to fill top Middle East slot on Trump’s Nation...al Security Council

O’Malley says DNC made right decision in rejecting anti-Is...rael speaker at convention, breaks with party chair rivals

Israeli FM Sa’ar meets with Emirati counterpart in Abu Dha...bi

Organization with terror ties is trying to get IDF soldiers ...arrested around the world

Officer, lawmaker, now author: MK Tur-Paz publishes his war ...diary

Two Israeli men remain hospitalized in New Orleans after ter...rorist attack

Meta taps Republican Joel Kaplan to head global affairs

Pro-Israel Republicans reassured by Vance, Adelson photo at ...Mar-a-Lago gathering

Sen. Jacky Rosen to join Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Bipartisan chorus of officials call on U.S. airlines to rest...ore service to Israel

President Jimmy Carter, who pursued Mideast peace and became... a critic of Israel, dies at 100

Jimmy Patronis emerges as favorite to succeed Matt Gaetz in ...Congress

Israel’s foreign minister is looking for a way to spen...d $150 million on public diplomacy

In the Houthis, Israel faces evolving threat far beyond its ...borders

USAID-backed report about famine in Gaza taken down after cr...iticism from U.S. ambassador to Israel

Tree of Life shooter excluded from Biden death row commutati...ons

Trump taps Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for p...olicy

How the Antisemitism Awareness Act fell apart

The Palestinian Authority’s fight for survival in the West... Bank — and its implications for Gaza

Trump brings the majlis to Mar-a-Lago

Maryland state legislator blasts Van Hollen at JCRC breakfas...t

Ireland’s chilly relations towards Israel turning more hos...tile

FBI admits error for saying graduating National Academy stud...ent from ‘State of Palestine’

How Australia went from ‘goldene medina’ to ‘vitriol a...nd vilification’ of Jews

Assad regime’s fall ‘tremendously resets the table of se...curity in the Middle East,’ former top Pentagon official says

Quick Hits

Education consternation

New House Education committee chair blasts last-minute campus antisemitism settlements

Rep. Tim Walberg said that the Trump administration should seek to alter the agreements recently finalized by the Department of Education

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) speaks during the House Republicans' news conference on on the EPA rule on EV production in the Capitol on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

By
Marc Rod
January 10, 2025

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the new chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, blasted the Biden administration’s Department of Education for a series of recent settlement agreements with colleges and universities over antisemitism complaints — and suggested that the incoming Trump administration should seek to alter those agreements.

The Department of Education, Walberg noted in a statement on Thursday, reached settlement agreements in recent weeks with Rutgers University, five University of California campuses and Johns Hopkins University, which Walberg described as failing to provide sufficient accountability.

“It’s disgraceful that in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Education is letting universities, including Rutgers, five University of California system campuses including UCLA, and Johns Hopkins, off the hook for their failures to address campus antisemitism,” Walberg, who took over leadership of the committee this year, said. “The toothless agreements shield schools from real accountability.”

The statement described the agreements as “an obvious effort to shield universities from real accountability by the incoming Trump administration.”

Walberg said that the agreements “utterly fail to resolve the civil rights complaints they purport to address” and accused the department of “shamefully abandoning its obligation to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff and undermining the incoming administration.”

He demanded that the Department of Education not sign any further agreements in the remaining days of the Biden administration, and urged the incoming Trump team to “closely examine these agreements and explore options to impose real consequences on schools, which could include giving complainants the opportunity to appeal these weak settlements.”

Walberg’s statement, one of his first as chairman, indicates that antisemitism will continue to be a focus for the committee in the new Congress.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice