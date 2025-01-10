Education consternation

New House Education committee chair blasts last-minute campus antisemitism settlements

Rep. Tim Walberg said that the Trump administration should seek to alter the agreements recently finalized by the Department of Education

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the new chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, blasted the Biden administration’s Department of Education for a series of recent settlement agreements with colleges and universities over antisemitism complaints — and suggested that the incoming Trump administration should seek to alter those agreements.

The Department of Education, Walberg noted in a statement on Thursday, reached settlement agreements in recent weeks with Rutgers University, five University of California campuses and Johns Hopkins University, which Walberg described as failing to provide sufficient accountability.

“It’s disgraceful that in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration, the Department of Education is letting universities, including Rutgers, five University of California system campuses including UCLA, and Johns Hopkins, off the hook for their failures to address campus antisemitism,” Walberg, who took over leadership of the committee this year, said. “The toothless agreements shield schools from real accountability.”

The statement described the agreements as “an obvious effort to shield universities from real accountability by the incoming Trump administration.”

Walberg said that the agreements “utterly fail to resolve the civil rights complaints they purport to address” and accused the department of “shamefully abandoning its obligation to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff and undermining the incoming administration.”

He demanded that the Department of Education not sign any further agreements in the remaining days of the Biden administration, and urged the incoming Trump team to “closely examine these agreements and explore options to impose real consequences on schools, which could include giving complainants the opportunity to appeal these weak settlements.”

Walberg’s statement, one of his first as chairman, indicates that antisemitism will continue to be a focus for the committee in the new Congress.