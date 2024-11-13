fbpx
Quick Hits

florida to foggy bottom

Trump formalizes selection of Rubio as secretary of state

The official announcement came two days after initial reports indicated the Florida senator was the president-elect’s choice for the top State Department role

RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Image

Former President Donald Trump greets Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 4, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
November 13, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump officially announced his plans to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) as his secretary of state on Wednesday, two days after the news first leaked.

The delay between public reporting about Trump’s selection of Rubio and the official announcement — a gap in which Trump publicly announced a series of other key national security picks — had raised questions about whether the president-elect might change course.

Puck reported on Tuesday that some in Trump’s inner circle, especially hard-line conservatives, had been unhappy with the selection of Rubio, who largely holds traditionally conservative and intentionalist views on foreign policy, rather than a committed isolationist.

Some on the isolationist right, such as former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX) and podcaster Dave Smith — who was embraced by Donald Trump Jr. in recent days — have publicly bemoaned the Rubio pick.

Ric Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany and a longtime Trump ally, had been angling for the secretary of state position.

Rubio, is unlikely to face challenges getting confirmed in the Senate, and would be expected to pick up support from at least some Democrats.

Democrats are likely to view Rubio as a safe and reliable choice; he’s seen as a serious leader on national security issues and has worked across the aisle in the Senate. And opposition party senators have traditionally been supportive when members of their chamber are nominated to cabinet posts.

“Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said on Tuesday. “That being said, my colleague [Rubio] is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.”

Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) told Jewish Insider after Rubio’s nomination was formally announced that he planned to vote for him, while Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) said he had not ruled out voting for Rubio’s confirmation.

“He’s a serious nominee so of course I’ll consider it,” Heinrich said of Rubio. 

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said he also plans to vote to confirm Rubio.

“I have worked with Marco Rubio for more than a decade on the Intelligence Committee, particularly closely in the last couple of years in his role as Vice Chairman, and while we don’t always agree, he is smart, talented, and will be a strong voice for American interests around the globe,” Warner said in a statement.

Several Democratic senators also praised Rubio in comments to NOTUS on Tuesday — but some seemed hesitant to praise Rubio too strongly, lest they prompt Trump to reverse.

Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs contributed to this report.

