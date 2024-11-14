Nearly 90 congressional Democrats call for sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Netanyahu’s office hopeful after Trump election victory

After Trump victory, Democrats debate what comes next

How Trump will approach the Middle East in a second term

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

On Election Day eve, Vance courts undecided voters in battle...ground Pennsylvania

The playbook to win Jewish voters in Michigan

At Chicago Public Schools, antisemitism concerns remain afte...r ouster of board president

Trump, Republicans court Arab-American voters in the final s...tretch of the campaign 

Rep. John James campaigns for reelection with boost from a t...op Republican Jewish group

Howard Lutnick, the pro-Israel champion leading Trump’s tr...ansition team

Pro-Israel senators call for probe of ICC prosecutor 

California leaders speak out against antisemitic discriminat...ion in Oakland

Literary icons fight back against growing antisemitism in th...eir midst

Chicago education board president resigns amid backlash to a...ntisemitic social media posts

House Education Committee: University leaders ‘turned thei...r backs’ on Jewish students

Trump sends mixed messages on Mideast policy in final days o...f campaign 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stands behind embattled Board ...of Education president

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Quick Hits

settler sanctions

Nearly 90 congressional Democrats call for sanctions on Smotrich and Ben Gvir

The letter calls for sanctions under a new executive order by the Biden administration earlier this year for individuals and groups responsible for inciting violence in the West Bank

GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Knesset member and head of the far right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) and head of the Jewish Zionism (Zionut Datit) list Bezalel Smotrich (C) talk to reporters as they visit Sheikh Jarrah on May 10, 2021.

By
Marc Rod
November 14, 2024

A group of 88 Senate and House Democrats, including some key Democratic leaders, called on President Joe Biden to sanction Israeli Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The lawmakers’ letter calling for the aggressive move against the Israeli officials was sent at the end of October, but was not released publicly until Thursday, after the Biden administration declined to withhold additional weaponry from Israel, as some progressive Democrats had demanded.

The letter comes as leaders in the U.S. and Middle East are keeping a close eye on whether the Biden administration will seek punitive action against Israel in the waning days of the administration; such sanctions have been one possibility floated by policy analysts.

The letter calls for sanctions under a new executive order by the Biden administration earlier this year for individuals and groups responsible for inciting violence in the West Bank.

“Violent settlers, fueled by the inflammatory rhetoric and incitement to violence by members of the Israeli cabinet, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and empowered by extremist organizations like Regavim and Amana, have carried out over 1,270 recorded attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, averaging more than three violent attacks per day,” the lawmakers said.

“With radical officials in the Netanyahu government continuing to enable settler violence and enact annexationist policies, it is clear that further sanctions are urgently needed,” they continued.

The lawmakers said that Smotrich is “tak[ing] steps to advance illegal and dangerous annexation of the West Bank” and has “significantly compromised the overall health and stability of the West Bank economy.”

Ben-Gvir, they said, “has also played a prominent role in inciting violence against Palestinian civilians, encouraging the construction of illegal outposts, and preventing enforcement against violent settlers.”

The lawmakers also called for sanctions on two groups, Amana and Regavim, involved with West Bank settlements.

While many of the signatories to the letter are frequent progressive critics of Israel, it counts among its signatories key and influential lawmakers and several members not prone to inflammatory attacks on the Jewish state. It was led by House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

Other notable signatories include Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), incoming Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-WA), Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a close Biden ally.

The letter was supported by the progressive Israel advocacy group J Street, whose president Jeremy Ben-Ami said in a statement, “President Biden should not end his term by bending US law to allow Netanayhu’s far-right government to withhold aid from starving families, opening the door to further violations under Trump. He has the chance to give force and meaning to his stated empathy for the Palestinian people and to strengthen US legal safeguards before Trump takes office.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice