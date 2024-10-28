Fetterman expresses stalwart support for Israel in NYT interview

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

Unwavering stance

Fetterman expresses stalwart support for Israel in NYT interview

Pennsylvania Democratic senator: ‘Some people blame Israel. Well, I blame Hamas’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at York Exposition Center UPMC Arena on October 2, 2024 in York, Pennsylvania.

By
Emily Jacobs
October 28, 2024

In an interview with The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro published on Saturday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed unwavering support for the Jewish state amid an uptick in anti-Israel sentiment in his party over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon. 

“The death and destruction and the misery was designed by Hamas. They understood that that’s going to happen. They don’t care. So we can both agree that the misery and the deaths in Gaza is terrible,” Fetterman said. “Some people blame Israel. Well, I blame Hamas.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat reiterated that he “loved” Israel’s pager attack on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon and expressed skepticism about the viability of a two-state solution. 

Questioned further about his views on the pager attack, Fetterman held firm in his praise of the operation despite condemnation from the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “It was targeted for members of Hezbollah. You know, no one uses beepers in that situation other than they were a member of Hezbollah,” he said.

Garcia-Navarro noted that a child was killed, to which Fetterman replied: “Unfortunately, tragically, because daddy was a member of Hezbollah. He brought that danger and evil into their home. And that’s what tragically resulted in that poor child’s death. And that’s what’s so terrible. She paid the price because her father was a terrorist for Hezbollah.”

On his position on a two-state solution, Fetterman was pressed about being one of two Senate Democrats to vote against a resolution endorsing the establishment of a Palestinian state. 

“I really used to believe that it should be a done deal for a two-state solution,” Fetterman said. “That became part of the boilerplate for Democrats, and I assume that must be true. But the way things have evolved and where we’re at now — I mean, that would be ideal. I wish there could be peaceful two states. But the way things continue to evolve, I’m unsure if that’s even possible.”

“I’m hopeful, but I’m not convinced that’s even viable. But what seems to be true and one of the enduring truths through this is that Israel continues to confront the kinds of singular evil that really manifest its way in Oct. 7. And they have the right to destroy Hamas, and now Hezbollah,” he continued. “You know, everybody, experts describe Hezbollah as like the ultimate badass, and Israel demolished them. And there’s no leadership left. And those are the kinds of hard things that needed to finally be confronted if they’re ever going to have some more enduring peace.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice