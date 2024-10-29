scoop

Lawmakers urge France’s Macron to ‘reconsider’ potential arms embargo on Israel

‘Now, more than ever, Israel needs strong allies reinforcing their commitment to her security, not adopting policies that embolden those seeking her destruction’

A bipartisan group of 18 House lawmakers wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to express “deep concern” over his call for an embargo on arms deliveries to Israel.

“Your comments to halt arms and weapons deliveries to Israel will further embolden Iran and its proxies to escalate their attacks against Israel, undermining the State’s right to defend herself and her citizens,” the lawmakers said, noting that Hamas killed 48 French citizens on Oct. 7 and still holds two French-Israeli dual citizens hostage.

“Now, more than ever, Israel needs strong allies reinforcing their commitment to her security, not adopting policies that embolden those seeking her destruction,” they continued.

The lawmakers highlighted the extensive threats that Israel faces from Iran and its proxies, which seek to “undermine global democracy” and threaten “the existing world order” and “the lives of American and French citizens.

The lawmakers, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Joe Wilson (R-SC), said that it is “crucial that France support Israel in its efforts to root out terrorism, defend her citizens, and secure the safe return of all the remaining 101 hostages before it is too late.”

They called on Macron to “instead focus on diplomatic efforts that enhance democracy and security in the region” and, appealing to the country’s founding values, said “it is paramount that France continues to stand with its international partners and support our greatest, democratic ally in the Middle East.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Shri Thanedar (D-MI), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Darren Soto (D-FL), Don Davis (D-NC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Brandon Williams (R-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY), Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Mike Turner (R-OH) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL).

Turner is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.