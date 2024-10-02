Biden says he won’t support Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites

The president acknowledges that Israel ‘has a right to respond… in proportion’

President Joe Biden will not support a retaliatory Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, he said a day after the U.S. helped Israel shoot down nearly 200 ballistic missiles fired by Iran.

“The answer is no,” Biden said, when asked by a reporter before boarding Air Force One on Wednesday. He added the U.S. is working with the G7 — a group of Western powers including Canada, Italy, Germany, France, Japan and the United Kingdom — on a joint statement “making it clear that there are things that have to be done” after Iran’s attack, which Biden called “way off board.”

Biden said all seven G7 nations “agree” Israel has “a right to respond,” but added “they should respond in proportion.” The G7 plans to put new sanctions on Iran.

Soon after the attack on Tuesday, several White House officials said Iran should face “severe consequences” for its actions. Israeli leaders have vowed to respond to the missile attack, which killed one Palestinian in the West Bank.

A spokesperson at the White House National Security Council declined to share what type of Israeli response the U.S. might support.

“I don’t want to get ahead of Israel by describing what that response will look like,” the spokesperson said. “We are discussing with the Israelis what their response will be.”