What You Should Know

Some of the key legislative priorities of many pro-Israel lawmakers and a wide swath of Jewish communal leaders appear elusive as the election nears and the days of the 118th Congress dwindle, Jewish Insider senior congressional correspondent Marc Rod writes.

Congress has just three weeks left in session, including this week, before its August recess, and six total remaining before the November election. A total of just 11 weeks in session remain before the end of the year. There’s a long list of legislation to be addressed with not much time to do it — and it’s not clear how much of that will be completed this year, especially before the election.

One key task will be finalizing the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual defense and foreign policy bill, versions of which have already passed the House and the Senate Armed Services Committee. The House-passed bill includes a variety of policy riders that Senate Democrats are likely to oppose, setting up a difficult negotiating process.

The NDAA has also been floated as a vehicle for two major antisemitism bills that lawmakers and Jewish groups hope to pass before the end of the year: the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the Countering Antisemitism Act. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has faced increasing pressure from Jewish leaders as well as Democrats on the Hill to bring the Antisemitism Awareness Act up for a floor vote.

The NDAA drafts also include a range of other Middle East policy programs, including an effort to expand military cooperation among Abraham Accords members into the space domain.

Government funding runs out on Sept. 30 and, while the House has already passed several appropriations bills, it’s not likely that any will become law before the deadline, and a stopgap funding bill or bills will likely be required, at least through the election, if not into the next Congress, depending on the election outcome.

The funding bills passed by the House are full of measures on Israel and Middle East policy — among a range of other subjects — that could prove controversial among Senate Democrats.

Talks continue on compromise legislation responding to the International Criminal Court’s pursuit of arrest warrants for Israeli officials, though a bipartisan agreement appears increasingly unlikely to come to fruition.

Lawmakers have been hoping that a deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and strengthen U.S.-Saudi relations could be finalized before the election. But since such a deal would require Senate ratification and no deal appears imminent, it would be difficult to finalize in the time remaining.

There’s also the Farm Bill, which funds agricultural and food aid programs, which runs out on Sept. 30, and must be replaced or extended before then. Lawmakers have been working for months to find a compromise, but it’s not clear that even House Republicans can agree on what legislation to put forward.