Worthy Reads

The War Within: The New York Times’ Bret Stephens considers the “five wars” Israel is fighting simultaneously. “Finally, there’s the war within the state of Israel and among the Jewish people worldwide. It’s a war that has been one of the most enduring, and often fatal, features of Jewish history. Its contours were visible during the fight over Israeli judicial reform before Oct. 7, and now in the lawlessness of right-wing Israeli mobs charging into Israeli army bases. It’s also a war between diaspora Jews who recognize that the assault on Israel is ultimately an assault on them, and the ‘As a Jew’ Jews who provide moral cover and comfort to Israel’s enemies. Addressing these divisions is as central to Israel’s long-term security as confronting any other threat.” [NYTimes]

Eye on Chicago:The Wall Street Journal’s William McGurn suggests that Vice President Kamala Harris has an opportunity at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to condemn the “criminal behavior” of protesters, many of whom are demonstrating against the Biden administration’s Middle East policies. “The unrulier the protesters, moreover, the greater the opportunity to burnish her credentials as a no-nonsense leader who supports law and order. It isn’t without its risk: A tough line might alienate Muslim voters in Michigan, another swing state. But the alternative — trying to appease both sides — is probably a loser. There is another reason for her to take on Chicago’s protesters. Though organizers talk about a family-friendly demonstration, they also make clear they are going to march where they want even if they don’t get permits. A court filing in July reckoned there may be as many as 100,000 protesters in Chicago. Given what we saw with the protests last week over Mr. Netanyahu’s visit, Chicago will likely feature the usual brew of vandalism, lawlessness and inconveniencing of ordinary citizens trying to go about their business.” [WSJ]

What’s in a Name?: In The Times of Israel, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt reflects on the death of an Israeli soldier in Gaza who shares his name. “Yonatan was a young man with dark eyes and short dark hair. He looked a lot like me at his age, though he peered at me from behind rounded glasses that made him look serious and studious. His broad, knit yarmulke suggested a religious upbringing. Sure enough, the article reported that he hailed from Beit Shemesh, a religious city due east of Jerusalem. … In many ways, our backgrounds could not be more different. I grew up on the other side of the world in a small town in New England. I was raised in a secular family that was very Zionist, but I didn’t visit Israel until my 20s. I have never served in the IDF or even the US military. And yet here we are – two people living distinctly different lives, and yet forever indivisibly connected. We are not just the same name. We are similarly buffeted about by the same forces, forces that affect the entire Jewish people. And that is the real story of this moment.” [TOI]

Securing the Games: In USA Today, sports columnist Dan Wolken calls on Olympic officials to provide the highest levels of safety for Israeli athletes in Paris and address antisemitism at the Games. “Every Jewish person with an understanding of history knew that these Games would be the most antisemitic Olympics since 1936, when Adolf Hitler tried to clean up Berlin from the antisemitic rhetoric that was rampant across the city and present a more tolerant face to his regime as the world came for the Olympics. That tacit acknowledgement of Hitler as a legitimate international leader instead of the murderous dictator he was – including the United States sending its delegation – contributed in some ways to the West falling asleep at the wheel while he began a campaign to exterminate 6 million Jews. Germany didn’t allow its Jewish athletes to compete at those Olympics, but those from other countries were met with constant but socially acceptable antisemitism. It’s chilling to think about the ways in which history repeats itself.” [USAToday]

Both Sides Now: The Free Press’ Matti Friedman looks at the dueling challenges Israel faces as it grapples with domestic dissent at the same time it is fighting regional actors. “The strikes demonstrated the technological and intelligence capabilities that Israel has built up over decades, and which failed abysmally on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas invasion that triggered the current war. Israelis were relieved to see that the country still has those tools and the courage to use them. The riots at the military prison and courthouse, on the other hand, demonstrated the internal rot that threatens this society as much as any external enemy — which is why it would be unwise to allow the drama in Beirut and Tehran to obscure what happened at home.” [FreePress]