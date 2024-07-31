Daily Kickoff
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr. We also interview Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, talk to the St. Louis activist who says Rep. Cori Bush embellished a story about her and report on a new analysis from The Washington Institute for Near East Policy about the Washington Post’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sen. Joni Ernst, Brian Nelson and Elad Schaffer.
What We’re Watching
- In Israel, we’re keeping an eye on the fallout from the back-to-back assassinations of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel’s security cabinet will meet at 4 p.m. Israel/9 a.m. ET today. More below.
- A senior U.S. delegation led by the White House’s Brett McGurk is in Saudi Arabia for discussions about the recent escalation by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Joining McGurk are the State Department’s Barbara Leaf, Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, now the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Middle East policy.
- Former President Donald Trump will speak today at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference in Chicago. The group has faced some internal backlash for inviting Trump, which is in line with its policy of inviting all major presidential candidates. Later in the day, he’s holding a rally in Harrisburg, Pa.
- In Paris, Israel’s Shachar Sagiv is competing in the men’s individual triathlon, which was rescheduled for today from earlier this week, following delays owing to pollution in the Seine. In Marseille, where the Games’ windsurfing is taking place, Sharon Cantor and Tom Reuveny will be competing in the respective women’s and men’s categories.
What You Should Know
In a one-two punch for Iranian proxy groups, Hamas said that its political bureau leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran, hours after Israel bombed the Beirut home of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Hamas announced early Wednesday that Haniyeh was killed in “a treacherous Zionist strike on his residence” in Iran, which serves as Hamas’ primary sponsor. Haniyeh attended Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s inauguration the day before.
Israel has still not taken responsibility for the strike, in which Haniyeh’s Iranian bodyguard was also reportedly killed. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke earlier today with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is in the Philippines as part of a trip through Asia this week.
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said that the U.S. had no advance knowledge of the strike targeting Haniyeh and was not involved.
It remains unclear how Haniyeh’s death will affect cease-fire negotiations. The Hamas official, who was based in Doha, had been a key player in the talks prior to his assassination. The Hostage and Missing Families Forum issued a statement on Wednesday that did not directly reference Haniyeh’s assassination, but called on “the Israeli government and global leaders to decisively advance negotiations. This is the time for a deal. Securing the hostages’ release is not just a moral imperative; it is the key for ending the current conflict and initiating a process of healing and reconstruction in the region.”
Moshe Lavi, whose brother-in-law, Omri Miran, is a hostage in Gaza, said that the strike was likely to affect the talks. “For the average Israeli, Haniyeh’s death is a cause for celebration, for those Israelis with a loved one in captivity, the feelings are mixed,” Lavi posted last night on X. “Allegedly, Israel made a legitimate strategic decision tonight, but it will profoundly impact the negotiations.”
American officials have not yet weighed in on the strike in Tehran, but Vice President Kamala Harris and Austin each addressed the assassination of Shukr. Harris, speaking on the tarmac after landing in Atlanta for an election rally, said, “I unequivocally support Israel’s right to remain secure and defend the security of Israel … It has the right to defend itself against the terrorist organization, which is exactly what Hezbollah is. But all of that being said, we still must work on a diplomatic solution to end these attacks. We will continue to do that work.”
Austin said at a press conference in the Philippines capital of Manila that “if Israel is attacked, yes, we will help Israel defend itself. We’ve been clear about that from the very beginning. We don’t want to see that happen; what we want to see is things resolved in a diplomatic fashion.”
In the wake of the assassinations, Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport was operating normally, though Israel closed its airspace north of Hadera.
Whether Iran will retaliate against Israel for the twin attacks on its proxies is an open question. Saudi media reported that Iran’s vice president said that Tehran does not want to escalate the conflict with Israel. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said it was Iran’s “duty to take revenge” for Haniyeh’s death, “[f]ollowing this bitter, tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic.”
chikli chat
The Israeli minister at the forefront of international right-wing populism
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has been jetting across the Western world looking for allies who are on what he views as Israel’s side in a civilizational struggle, rather than follow the path of his predecessors in the job and combat antisemitism mainly by supporting Diaspora communities and their organizations and following their cues. He has shown far more enthusiasm about France’s Marine Le Pen and her far-right National Rally party — and political parties with similar positions in Hungary, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and beyond — than the Jewish communities in those countries. To Chikli, their values are aligned with Israel’s and they are the Jewish state’s new front-line allies in a battle that has only intensified since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
How he sees it: That “metaphysical battle,” Chikli told JI earlier this month, is “between the faith of Israel that values life, the pursuit of truth, and free choice” and radical elements of “a religion where Muhammad’s word was spread by the sword, it’s ‘my way or the highway.’” Reaching into Western culture war issues such as moral relativism and gender politics, Chikli said the battle is also “against the progressive religion that denies the existence of truth and … glorifies gender fluidity.”
she said, she said
Cori Bush embellished, misrepresented anecdote during ‘Jews for Cori’ fundraiser, local activist says
Speaking at a virtual fundraiser two weeks ago, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) recalled how earlier in the day at a separate event she had rushed to the aid of a Jewish activist supporting her opponent who had fallen over. The unnamed activist, Bush said, was “the person that brought this [AIPAC spending] to my doorstep” and the “No. 1 author” of the opposition to her in her district. The story sounded almost too good to be true — and it largely wasn’t, according to the person involved, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The other side: Debbie Kitchen, a St. Louis activist who identified herself as the person Bush was discussing, says that most elements of Bush’s anecdote were exaggerated or misrepresented. Kitchen isn’t Jewish and had little familiarity with AIPAC prior to the race between Bush and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, she told JI. She said she’s never spoken to anyone from AIPAC, and that Bush also overstated her own role in the anecdote.
pointed posts
Trump shooter believed to have antisemitic social media account
Paul Abbate, the deputy director of the FBI, told senators on Tuesday that Thomas Crooks, the gunman who wounded former President Donald Trump in an apparent assassination attempt, is believed to have had a social media account where he expressed antisemitic views, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Tentatively linked: The social media account, active in 2019 and 2020, included more than 700 posts that “appear to reflect antisemitic and anti-immigration themes, to espouse political violence and are described as extreme in nature,” Abbate said. He said the account couldn’t be conclusively linked to Crooks, adding that Crooks also allegedly had an account on the site Gab, an alternative social media platform popular with the far right, where he expressed more liberal views.
news blues
New nonpartisan report slams WaPo’s Gaza war coverage as unprofessional
The Washington Institute for Near East Policy released an analysis yesterday accusing the Washington Post, which has been widely criticized for its coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza, of “abuse of anonymous sourcing” in its coverage of the conflict, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports. The report came the same day that the paper included an editor’s note in its print edition over a headline of a story about Hezbollah’s attack on Israel.
Anonymous sources: The report, authored by Washington Institute Executive Director Robert Satloff, is based on the institute’s database for reporting on the war, which collected 436 articles in total from seven major media outlets, 379 of which “drew from an anonymous or confidential source who was a government or organizational official or someone described as being knowledgeable about sensitive political, military, or diplomatic issues.” The Post, according to the report, “was responsible for 72% of all the citations of Gaza-related unofficial anonymous sources — more than five times as many as both The New York Times and all the other major U.S. media platforms combined.”
heard at cufi conference
Ernst accuses Harris of emboldening pro-Hamas demonstrators, Iran by skipping Netanyahu speech
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) accused Vice President Kamala Harris of emboldening pro-Hamas demonstrators protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent speech to Congress, as well as the Iranian regime, by not presiding over the Netanyahu speech, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What she said: Ernst said at the Christians United for Israel summit outside Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that Harris’ absence “sent a very powerful message” to the anti-Israel “rioters” who vandalized Union Station during the speech. “It also sent a clear signal to Hamas’ backers in Tehran,” she continued, alleging that the Biden administration “does not have the backbone to stand up to the pro-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.”
exclusive
Jewish groups present recommendations for schools to tackle antisemitism
In an effort to curb rising antisemitism on college campuses as the fall semester nears, five leading Jewish organizations are partnering to present a new series of recommendations for university leaders to implement at their schools, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen has learned.
Stepping up: The four-page set of guidelines is a joint effort from the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Hillel International and Jewish Federations of North America. The guidelines call for university leaders to “anticipate and mitigate disruptions” on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel. Other suggestions include: “Clearly communicate campus rules, standards, and policies”; “support Jewish students”; “ensure campus safety”; and “reaffirm faculty responsibilities.”
Read the full story here and sign up for eJewishPhilanthropy’s Your Daily Phil newsletter here.
