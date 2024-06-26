What You Should Know

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) lost decisively against Westchester County Executive George Latimer in a primary last night that served as a proxy battle over the Democratic Party’s views on Israel and antisemitism. Latimer’s double-digit margin of victory served as a historic rebuke against a sitting incumbent, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Bowman becomes the first lawmaker to lose a primary this year, and is the first Squad-aligned member to get ousted from Congress. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), another scandal-plagued anti-Israel lawmaker, is at risk of losing her primary in August.

The debate over the race’s results centered over how significant a role Bowman’s anti-Israel views and antisemitic rhetoric played in his defeat. Put simply, it mattered a great deal. Bowman, despite representing a district with one of the largest number of Jewish voters in the country, gratuitously alienated his own constituents by focusing his campaign on attacking Israel and its war against Hamas — and didn’t even attempt outreach towards the district’s Jewish community.

The disconnect between Bowman and his district was especially glaring after Oct. 7. His extreme rhetoric lost him the endorsement of the progressive Middle East advocacy group J Street, which had previously backed him. By the end of the campaign, he made his anti-Israel views at the center of the campaign, even reaching out to the far-left Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) for support.

But it’s also a reality that many of the lawmakers with flagrantly anti-Israel views, unsurprisingly, have lots of additional political baggage. Before being elected to Congress, Bowman promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories on a personal blog. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for pulling a fire alarm to delay a House vote averting a government shutdown. Many of the AIPAC ads in the district targeted his vote against President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law as a sign he’s not a mainstream Democrat.

Last night’s New York results were also favorable for pro-Israel Democratic candidates running for the New York state Assembly. In the nine races where the pro-Israel Solidarity PAC endorsed, six candidates won, including all of the incumbents. The biggest victory came in a central Brooklyn seat, where incumbent Stefani Zinerman held off a DSA-backed challenge from Eon Huntley. But the group failed to unseat two DSA-aligned incumbents it was targeting.

Former CNN commentator John Avlon comfortably defeated his more-progressive primary challenger Nancy Goroff in New York’s 1st District Democratic primary by 40 points. He will face Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) in the general election.

Mainstream Republicans also had a fairly successful night over right-wing opponents in Colorado and Utah’s primaries. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), a pragmatic lawmaker in the mold of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), won the GOP primary and is expected to succeed the retiring senator. And in Colorado, establishment-backed candidates prevailed over right-wing challengers in three key primaries, though controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) comfortably won the nomination in a new district.

And in South Carolina’s 3rd District, Mark Burns, a right-wing pastor who said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) should be tried for treason, narrowly lost to nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs in a runoff. Burns was backed by former President Donald Trump.