In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the IDF’s rescue of four Israeli hostages from Gaza over the weekend, look at a new survey of American Jews by the American Jewish Committee focused on antisemitism and have the details on the upcoming renovation of Washington’s Kesher Israel synagogue. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Virginia Foxx, Audrey Gelman and Michael Bloomberg.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken touched down in Israel this afternoon local time, on the heels of a dramatic weekend in Israel that provided its citizens a bright moment after eight grueling months of war, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

Blinken will be arriving to a heartened Israeli populace, which is still celebrating the Saturday morning rescue of four Israeli hostages after more than 280 days in captivity. JI’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports below on the military operation that rescued Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv.

Blinken will also be arriving to a changed Israeli government, following the announcement from Benny Gantz that he is departing Israel’s war cabinet. Despite Gantz’s resignation from the war cabinet, he is still slated to meet with Blinken during the secretary’s visit. Read more below from JI’s Lahav Harkov on Gantz’s exit.

And Blinken will be arriving to hard questions from the Israelis as details of the hostages’ circumstances emerge. The discovery that three of the captives were held in the home of a journalist employed by a U.S.-registered 501(c)3 — more on that below — is expected to deepen questions in Israel and on Capitol Hill about American taxpayer dollars that have unwittingly funded terror activities.

That non-profit, the Washington State-based People Media Project, is already taking steps to distance its publication, the Palestine Chronicle, from Gaza journalist Abdallah Aljamal. The Palestine Chronicle edited its website overnight to downgrade Aljamal from a correspondent to a contributor. (In a version of the Chronicle’s site archived on June 8, Aljamal is listed as a correspondent.)

Earlier today, a senior Hamas official called for Blinken to push Israel to end the war in Gaza, despite Blinken issuing a statement on Saturday praising the Israeli operation that freed the four hostages and calling on Hamas to agree to a cease-fire.

“The only thing standing in the way of achieving this ceasefire is Hamas,” Blinken said in the statement. “It is time for them to accept the deal.”

NBC News reported earlier today that the U.S. is discussing a potential deal with Hamas to release five of the eight remaining American hostages.

While the secretary of state’s trip to Israel — his eighth since the Oct. 7 terror attacks — will make headlines, domestic Israeli politics may take center stage today, with a vote expected this evening on the contentious Haredi draft law. The issue was one factor cited by Gantz in his resignation from the war cabinet.

Gantz’s departure isn’t the only leadership shuffle happening in Israel. Netanyahu announced on Sunday that MK Danny Danon, who until 2020 was Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., will return to New York later this year when Ambassador Gilad Erdan concludes his posting in Turtle Bay.

Elsewhere at the U.N., Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to submit Israel and Hamas to add to a list of state and non-state actors violating the rights of children; the U.N. Security Council will ultimately decide whether to take action against those on the list.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is pushing a U.N. Security Council vote on a cease-fire resolution, which was revised over the weekend following pushback from Israel, which objected to some of the language in the original draft.