In today’s Daily Kickoff, we take a look at the political implications of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and report on House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik’s appearance at the Knesset. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Eli Rosenbaum, Jake Sullivan and former UNRWA general counsel James Lindsay.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter crashed on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian onboard as well, near the Islamic Republic’s border with Azerbaijan, on their return from a diplomatic visit. Iranian search and rescue teams declared there were no survivors over 14 hours after the crash. An Israeli official told Reuters that Israel was not involved in the deadly crash.

Raisi was known as “the butcher of Tehran” due to his overseeing the extrajudicial execution of thousands of Iranian dissidents, including children, overseeing their torture in 1988. As former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a speech to the U.N. in 2021, Raisi then “celebrated the murder of his own people by devouring cream cakes.”

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is now slated to assume Raisi’s role and a new president will have to be elected within 50 days, United Against Nuclear Iran’s policy director, Jason Brodsky, wrote on X.

The political implications of Raisi’s death will be significant domestically, but less so in terms of foreign policy, which “was, is and will remain revolutionary, anti-status quo, targeting American, Israel and all status quo powers in the region,” Benham Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told Jewish Insider.

Domestically, Raisi’s death means “the short list to become supreme leader just got shorter,” Ben Taleblu said. Brodsky said that Raisi was “a leading candidate as [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei’s successor. Raisi is also the most qualified person by virtue of bureaucratic experience … and has been the closest president ideologically to Khamenei.” Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, is the other leading candidate to succeed him.

“Keep your eyes on the street,” Ben Taleblu suggested. “The population has used every single opportunity, every exogenous shock, whether political, social, religious, environmental and certainly economic to highlight the chasm between state and society in that country. They already highlighted the depths of that chasm on social media within hours of Raisi’s helicopter going down.”

Abdollahian was also an important figure as Iran’s face to the world. He led the Islamic Republic’s “attempt to feign interest in a nuclear deal while continuing to expand its nuclear program at home,” and its efforts to repair relations with Saudi Arabia last year to stave off Riyadh’s potential normalization with Israel, Ben Taleblu said.

In Jerusalem, the Knesset is back in session after a monthlong recess, as pressure continues to mount on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from within his government.

On Saturday, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz issued an ultimatum to Netanyahu, saying that if the cabinet doesn’t present a strategic plan for the Gaza Strip by June 8, he and his National Unity party will leave the government, which they joined after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

“After I have done, together with my colleagues, everything I could do in closed rooms, change is required here and now … Now, at the crossroads where we find ourselves, the leadership has to see the broad picture, to spot dangers, to identify opportunities, and to formulate an updated national strategy. In order for us to be able to fight shoulder to shoulder, the war cabinet must formulate an action plan by June 8 that will lead to the attainment of six strategic goals of national importance,” Gantz said.

He specified among key issues: the return of the hostages; the dismantling of Hamas; the establishment of an international coalition to run civilian affairs in the Strip; the return of the displaced residents of northern Israel to their homes; the advancement of normalization with Saudi Arabia; and a solution to the rift with the Haredi sector over army service.

Netanyahu’s office slammed Gantz’s entreaty, saying, “Instead of presenting an ultimatum to Hamas, Gantz presented an ultimatum to the Prime Minister.”

If Gantz’s centrist party leaves the government Netanyahu will still have a 64-seat majority, but he will be in a weaker position in the face of pressures from extremist members of his coalition.

Gantz’s comments came days after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made a similar demand, pressing the prime minister for a plan for after the end of the war against Hamas. Meanwhile, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, also a minister in the Defense Ministry, pushed Netanyahu yesterday to issue an ultimatum to Hezbollah that Israel will take over southern Lebanon if the militant Shiite group does not cease its attacks in Israel and “withdraw all forces to beyond the Litani River.”

Meanwhile, Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Netanyahu and several other senior Israeli officials yesterday and today in an attempt to jump-start regional diplomacy. Sullivan flew to Israel after meeting in Saudi Arabia with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about “a comprehensive vision for an integrated Middle East region,” according to a White House readout of Sullivan’s travel.

“Mr. Sullivan briefed Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team on these meetings and the potential that may now be available for Israel, as well as the Palestinian people,” the White House readout said.

In the meeting, Sullivan also proposed ways for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and reiterated the White House’s opposition to a full-fledged military operation in Rafah. He also gave an update to Netanyahu on “U.S. support for Israeli efforts to find and bring to justice Hamas’s leaders in Gaza” — in line with Washington’s recent emphasis on helping Israel track down Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

This morning, Sullivan met with Gallant, Gantz and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. Regarding Rafah, Gallant emphasized to Sullivan “Israel’s moral obligation to dismantle Hamas as a governing and military authority, and to ensure the return of hostages held in Gaza,” according to a statement released by the defense minister’s spokesperson.

Gallant and his delegation, according to the press release, also presented Sullivan with humanitarian plans undertaken in Gaza “that complement operational activities on the ground,” including “significant efforts to evacuate the civilian population in Rafah, facilitating the provision of humanitarian services, and operating in a precise manner to avoid harm to uninvolved civilians.”

In Washington, the White House is hosting a Jewish American Heritage Month reception today. President Joe Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will address the gathering in the Rose Garden this evening.

