In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on a new effort in New York targeting anti-Israel candidates at the state level, and look at the United Democracy Project’s ad buy against a former member of Congress with a history of espousing antisemitic tropes. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tim Lenderking, Benny Gantz and Rep. Victoria Spartz.

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to talk today, U.S. and Israeli officials tell Jewish Insider. A U.S. official declined to share what they are expected to talk about on the call, which comes three days after an Israeli airstrike killed seven humanitarian aid workers with World Central Kitchen, drawing widespread condemnation from Democrats in Washington and from the White House.

The call takes place after weeks in which the U.S. has been pressuring Israel to avoid a full-scale invasion of Rafah. Earlier this week, senior Israeli officials met with top White House aides to discuss Rafah — and the two countries appear to still be far apart in their goals for the southern Gaza city that is Hamas’ last stronghold.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addressed the strike, as well as disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem about a potential Rafah operation, in a virtual press gaggle on Wednesday.

“I want to make it clear that while we take issue with aspects of how operations are being conducted — particularly like saying, quite frankly, publicly, we don’t support a ground operation in Rafah — we also continue to believe and continue to act on the belief that Israel has a right to defend itself against a still-viable threat by Hamas,” Kirby told reporters. “They still have every right and responsibility to their people to eliminate that threat after the 7th of October. And so, that support for Israel continues. No country should have to live next door to a threat that is truly genocidal, as Hamas has been.”

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday that the strike was undertaken “systematically, car by car.” Israeli government spokesperson Tal Heinrich told NewsNation that Israel is “not targeting humanitarians. We’re not targeting civilians. All we care about in this war is going after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” Heinrich added that the investigation will be concluded in a matter of weeks.

Kirby said that the U.S. is waiting for the results of the Israeli investigation. “I think the Israelis want to learn from the investigation,” he said. “They want to learn exactly how it happened. And it’s one thing to be able to admit, and they have, that they perpetrated this attack and that they — and that, obviously, it was not the intended result. But they, too, want to learn what decisions were made that led to this attack and where the fault lies.”

The Pentagon’s readout of a call between Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Austin “reinforced the expressed concern over a potential Israeli military operation in Rafah, specifically focusing on the need to ensure the evacuation of Palestinian civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid.”

Stateside, a stunner in the world of politics: A new poll commissioned by the pro-Israel group Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) shows Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) losing badly to his primary challenger, Westchester County Executive George Latimer. The poll finds Latimer leading by a whopping 17 points, 52-35%.

For any incumbent to be trailing at this early stage of the race is a sign of deep political vulnerability. In an indication of Bowman’s troubles, a leading Jewish Democratic group, The Jewish Democratic Council of America, endorsed Latimer last week, marking its first-ever endorsement against a sitting Democratic lawmaker.

DMFI, which is also cautious opposing Democratic lawmakers in primaries, followed suit this week — and later released its internal polling demonstrating Bowman’s vulnerability. (Both groups also endorsed against Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), another Squad-affiliated lawmaker facing ethical controversies.)

The DMFI poll shows Bowman with deeply underwater favorability ratings. Only 36% of his constituents have a positive view of his work in Congress, while 55% hold a negative view. Latimer, by contrast, is popular in the district after being elected as county executive for two terms. Over two-thirds of district voters view him favorably (68%), while only 18% view him negatively.

And in Pennsylvania, video of a leaked confrontation with a Palestinian-American protester at a recent fundraiser showed Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) flatly rejecting calls for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing repeatedly that Hamas is a terrorist organization that must be destroyed. The protester said she plans to challenge him electorally.

“We cannot allow a terrorist organization to continue to wreak havoc and bring terror to the people of Israel,” Casey said to applause, further noting that Hamas has violated cease-fire agreements and shown no interest in peace. Casey added that he supports a hostage deal and increased humanitarian aid.

The exchange is emblematic of the pressures that Democratic lawmakers across the country are facing from anti-Israel forces, as they struggle to satisfy a vocal anti-Israel faction. But Casey’s unequivocal response — the likes of which have been increasingly uncommon among Democrats — highlights that clear pro-Israel positions remain popular with key moderate and swing voters, especially in Pennsylvania, a key swing state.