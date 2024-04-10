Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid’s meetings in Washington this week, interview Rep. Ritchie Torres about calls from fellow Democrats to condition aid to Israel, and talk to senators about possible action against Turkey after Ankara imposed new trade restrictions on Israel. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Justin Ishbia, Campbell Brown and N.Y. Attorney General Tish James.

In a new interview that aired on Univision last night, President Joe Biden for the first time called for a cease-fire in Gaza without tying the demand to the release of the Israelis still held captive in Gaza. The interview was recorded last week, days after an accidental Israeli strike on a humanitarian convoy killed seven aid workers.

“What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a cease-fire, allow for the next six, eight, weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country [Gaza],” said Biden, who added that he has talked to Saudi, Jordanian and Egyptian officials, who are “prepared to move in” to Gaza. “I think there’s no excuse to not provide for the medical and the food needs of those people. This should be done now,” Biden said in the interview.

According to The Times of Israel, a White House official tried to walk back Biden’s comments. “There is no change in our position. The president was reiterating our longstanding position: we are calling for an immediate cease-fire that would last for at least six weeks as part of a hostage deal,” the official said. But Biden did not mention the hostages in the interview, according to a transcript published by Univision. (A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.)

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris met on Tuesday with the family members of the Americans still being held hostage in Gaza. She “underscored that President [Joe] Biden and she have no higher priority than reuniting the hostages with their loved ones,” according to a White House readout of the meeting.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose son was injured by a grenade and then abducted to Gaza, said the group had a “very productive meeting” with Harris. “We are thinking of all 133 souls who are being held,” she told reporters outside the White House afterward. “We want results.”

Top U.S. officialssaid that a proposal for the release of up to 40 hostages in exchange for a several-week cease-fire is now in the hands of Hamas, after negotiations in Cairo between the U.S., Israel, Egypt and Qatar. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he spoke to the Qatari prime minister Tuesday morning, urging him to press Hamas for an answer. The hostage families met with Sullivan on Monday.

“We have seen Israel take some steps forward in terms of what they’re putting on the table, and of course we’ve seen the public statements from Hamas that have been, shall we say, less than encouraging,” Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. “Let’s train the attention where it belongs, which is that the world should say at this moment to Hamas, ‘It’s time. Let’s go. Let’s get that cease-fire.’ We’re ready. I believe Israel is ready, and I think Hamas should step up to the table and be prepared to do so as well. “

Secretary of State Tony Blinken offered a similar message on Tuesday, seeking further international pressure on Hamas — and calling out people who had directed their outrage in recent months only on Israel, and not on the terrorist group in Gaza.

“It remains astounding to me that the world is almost deafeningly silent when it comes to Hamas,” Blinken said at a press conference. “We would not be where we are had they not chosen to engage in one of the most horrific acts of brutality and terrorism on Oct. 7 and had they then, having done that, not refused these many, many months to get out of the way of civilians, to stop hiding behind them, to put down their arms, to release the hostages, to surrender. Where’s the outrage there?”

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller posited that Israel’s recent withdrawal from portions of Gaza, coupled with international pressure, had incentivized Hamas. “Still hoping for benefit of hostages and families there’s a deal,” he posted on X. “But if you were Hamas watching Israelis withdraw from Khan Yunis and pressure on Netanyahu from public and Biden Administration, would you hold out for more? It’s all about urgency. Who’s in the biggest hurry?”

With the remaining hostages now having spent more than half a year in captivity, calls are mounting for Washington to exert pressure on Qatar to, in turn, apply pressure on Hamas, whose leaders live in and operate out of Doha. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Tuesday that Qatar “has done a lot to help get hostages released, and they continue that work” and said the Qatari leadership is “intensely focused on making sure that we can get hostages released as soon as possible.”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) told Jewish Insider that he had “reached out directly to [Qatar’s] ambassador, to the sheikh, to the foreign minister, to say, ‘You need to do more to pressure Hamas to get to the table, to get a hostage deal.’ I know our president has applied more pressure.”

Elsewhere on the Hill, JI’s Marc Rod reports, a group of Senate Republicans is pushing legislation to punish Doha over its continued backing of Hamas. Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would revoke Qatar’s status as a major non-NATO ally, unless the Gulf nation ends financial support for terrorist groups and expels or extradites Hamas leadership. Read more below.