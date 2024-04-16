Blinken meets with Jewish leaders after Iran attack on Israel

Days after the U.S. helped defeat an Iranian missile attack launched against Israel, Secretary of State Tony Blinken held a meeting at the State Department on Tuesday morning with roughly a dozen Jewish leaders.

In the meeting, Blinken relayed a message of strong support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, according to two people who participated in the meeting. Attendees expressed gratitude to the U.S. for coming to Israel’s defense on Saturday.

The hour-long meeting was attended by representatives from organizations across the ideological and religious spectrum within the Jewish community. Participants did not present a unified vision about how the U.S. should deal with Iran, or whether the U.S. should support an Israeli counter-attack.

Discussion also centered on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Some attendees used the meeting — described as more of a listening session — to offer criticism of and feedback about what one attendee called the “daylight” that has emerged between the U.S. and Israel as a result of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“Even across disagreements or differences of opinion among Jewish leaders as to the exact details of how we navigate the situation in Gaza, there’s universal gratitude and agreement that the administration’s unfailing commitment to Israel and its defense this weekend was real and deeply appreciated,” Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, told Jewish Insider after the meeting.

Other participants included AIPAC, J Street, Jewish Federations of North America, the Orthodox Union, the Rabbinical Assembly, the Union for Reform Judaism, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, Hadassah, the National Council for Jewish Women, Israel Policy Forum and the Jewish Democratic Council of America. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, was also in attendance.

Blinken offered an update on hostage negotiations, but the tone was not hopeful, one attendee said. According to recent reporting, Hamas has rejected American and Israeli offers — and has increased its demands in hostage talks.

The meeting was arranged last week, before Iran’s attack. The White House has said that the Biden administration spent the previous 10 days preparing for the threatened attack.

A State Department spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.