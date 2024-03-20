Daily Kickoff
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the meeting between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Conference of Presidents leaders and highlight the threats and boycotts faced by Jewish and Israeli artists in the U.S. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Rep.Virginia Foxx and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.
The discontent from top Jewish communal organizations over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) Israel speech last week hasn’t subsided. After Schumer spoke with the leadership of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday afternoon, the group put out a tough statement criticizing his Senate speech that, it argued, ended up empowering Israel’s enemies.
“The pro-Israel community and our membership continue to have deep reservations about Senator Schumer’s speech on the Senate floor last week regarding impediments to peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” the group’s CEO, William Daroff, and its chair, Harriet Schleifer, said in a statement.
“We believe that at a time when Israel is fighting an existential war, on the embers of the 1200 innocents massacred on October 7th, it is not a time for public criticisms that serve only to empower the detractors of Israel, and which foster greater divisiveness, when unity is so desperately needed.”
One specific concern that the statement raised about Schumer’s speech was his warning that the United States could use “leverage” against Israel during the Jewish state’s time of need.
A source close to the Conference of Presidents told JI that the group intended to put out a statement last Friday but at Schumer’s request waited until after Tuesday’s call. The tenor of the meeting “emphasized the need to speak out,” the source said.
A source familiar with the meeting between Schumer and the Conference of Presidents told JI that Schumer discussed why he decided to give the speech and elaborated on his views. He told the group that “you can still love Israel and feel strongly about Israel, and totally disagree with Bibi Netanyahu and the policies of Israel” and that “this is part of my core, my soul, my neshama.”
Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, who joined the call, said she’s been concerned by the “lack of nuance in the reaction” to Schumer’s speech, including from the conference, “and the fact that there are so many who are so quick to dismiss his points, and to effectively now argue that someone like Sen. Schumer, who has been, without a doubt, the stalwart of pro-Israel voices in Congress for decades, is now somehow outside of the pro-Israel tent, because he disagrees with the Israeli government.”
Meanwhile, the White House and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office have both acknowledged that a delegation from Jerusalem will travel to Washington next week to discuss next steps in the war against Hamas, but they seem to have different ideas of the meeting’s baseline, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.
President Joe Biden posted on X following his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he asked the prime minister “to send a team to Washington to discuss ways to target Hamas without a major ground operation in Rafah.”
Netanyahu, however, told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday that he “clarified to the president in our conversation, in the clearest way, that we are determined to complete the elimination of [Hamas’s remaining] brigades in Rafah and there is no way to do it other than entering by land.”
Netanyahu acknowledged the differences between his view and the president’s saying that “we have a dispute with the Americans about the need to enter Rafah. Not about the need to eliminate Hamas — the need to enter Rafah…We are determined to do it.”
The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday evening that the delegation to Washington will be made up of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Defense Ministry unit handling humanitarian aid. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will also fly to Washington next week, at the invitation of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Secretary of State Tony Blinken will be in Israel for several hours on Friday, according to Israel’s Channel 13, in addition to the announced stops in Egypt and Saudi Arabia on his sixth Middle East trip since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. On the agenda are Israel’s plan to invade Rafah, a hostage deal and humanitarian aid to Gaza. An Israeli diplomatic source said the visit has not yet been finalized.
In campaign news, Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno comfortably won the Ohio Senate GOP primary, and will face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in a bellwether Senate race in November. It’s another sign of the dominance of MAGA forces within a changed Republican Party.
In Illinois, Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL) easily won the Democratic primary, fending off two primary challengers. AIPAC’s super PAC cheered the defeat of anti-Israel progressive Kina Collins, who the group spent money against. Collins finished in third place, only winning 18% of the vote.
ire against artists
Israeli and Jewish artists face threats, boycotts at U.S. shows
Inside a hotel ballroom in Atlanta last month, the Israeli pop star Netta Barzilai played a private show at a conference for pro-Israel college students. Audience members screamed gleefully as Netta — the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest winner is a first-name-only kind of musician — took the stage. A few floors below, one of Netta’s crew members faced a different kind of reception as they checked in. When her staff member handed their Israeli passport to the hotel employee working at the front desk, the receptionist asked: “How does it feel that your country is killing babies?” The incident reflects the atmosphere of intimidation that increasingly surrounds Israeli and Jewish artists performing in American venues. In Netta’s case, the show went on without a hitch. But other performers have faced boycotts and cancellation, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Canceled concerts: Matisyahu, a Jewish singer and rapper, has had shows canceled in Arizona, New Mexico and Illinois on his current tour — instances that he alleged were motivated by antisemitic protests. Many of his other performances took place while protestors marched outside. On Saturday, protestors gathered outside Paradise Rock Club in Boston and chanted, “Paradise, Paradise, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide.” Matisyahu is not Israeli.
Beyond the pale: “He is just a Jewish artist that is getting attacked as if he is Israeli, as if he was an IDF soldier,” said Ari Ingel, director of Creative Community for Peace, a nonprofit that works to spread support for Israel in Hollywood and among musicians. “That is really beyond the pale. That is when, quintessentially, anti-Zionism becomes antisemitism.”
Other events: The trend does not stop with musicians. In January, anti-Israel protestors disrupted an event with the author Moshe Kasher, who was speaking about his new book in conversation with the actress Mayim Bialik, an outspoken supporter of Israel. Kasher’s book, a chronicle of American subcultures, had nothing to do with Israel; Bialik was only the moderator of the event. The Jewish actor Brett Gelman, known for his role in “Stranger Things,” said a West Hollywood bookstore canceled his planned book talk due to “antisemitic intimidation.”
Bonus: Washington Post columnist Charles Lane interviewed Matisyahu ahead of his show tonight at the 9:30 Club in Washington, where protests are expected. “Poetic, original, defiant — Matisyahu is a complicated soul who has something to say and seems determined to say it,” Lane writes. “Even those trying to ostracize him might learn from listening to his music. Certainly, they have no right to prevent others from doing so.”
campus beat
Harvard Law group to host NYU Law student leader who blamed Israel for 10/7 attack
A Harvard Law School student group is hosting a conference this week that will feature a public conversation with Ryna Workman, the former president of NYU Law’s student government who lost their job at a law firm and was removed from student government after sending a campus-wide email in October blaming Israel for the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
In their words: “This week, I want to express, first and foremost, my unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination,” Workman wrote in an Oct. 10 email to the NYU Law student body. “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life.” Workman has stood by this statement and refused to condemn Hamas. A Harvard spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
On stage: Workman will speak on a Wednesday panel at the annual conference hosted by the Bell Collective for Critical Race Theory, a student group at Harvard Law School. Workman’s event is called “The Palestine Exception: A panel on repression and resistance.” Workman will appear alongside Rabea Eghbariah, a Harvard doctoral student who has claimed the Harvard Law Review censored a piece he wrote about Gaza; Fatema Ahmad, executive director of the Muslim Justice League; and Yipeng Ge, a Canadian physician who was suspended from his medical residency at the University of Ottawa after making a series of anti-Israel posts on social media.
facts on the ground
Palestinian Authority taking a secret role in Gaza, expert says
While Israel has persistently rejected the Palestinian Authority as an option for post-war governance of the Gaza Strip, the facts on the ground are starting to indicate some involvement from Ramallah, nonetheless. The “day after Hamas” plan Netanyahu presented to his security cabinet in late February describes, in broad terms, how Israel views the period after it reaches its war aims of destroying Hamas and ensuring the terrorist group will not be a threat, as well as freeing the hostages. The part of the plan dealing with civilian matters states that “the responsibility for public order in the Gaza strip will be based on local factors” — a reference to the Palestinian clans that wielded power before the establishment of the PA — “with managerial experience. These local factors will not be identified with countries or bodies that support terror and will not receive salaries from them.” In addition, the document proposes a de-radicalization plan, including shutting down UNRWA due to its support for terror. According to Palestinian affairs expert and Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs Fellow Khaled Abu Toameh, “the clans are making a comeback,” Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Clan connections: Clans were the power centers in Palestinian society before the Palestinian Authority took root, and began to view them as a parallel government that threatened them. Israel has already reached out to some of these ostensibly unaligned Palestinian clans. However, Abu Toameh explained that no one in Gaza can safely be totally unaffiliated. Anyone coordinating humanitarian aid needs the protection of either Hamas or the PA, he added.
Shattering illusions: Udi Dekel, head of the Institute for National Security Studies Palestinian research program, argued in a paper published this week that PA involvement needs to be deeper and out in the open, saying that the government needs to “sober up from the illusions” — meaning Netanyahu’s “day after” plan — and that “any solution that does not include the Palestinian Authority is irrelevant.”
bear necessities
House antisemitism investigation targets University of California, Berkeley
The University of California, Berkeley on Tuesday became the fifth target of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s expanding investigation of antisemitism on college campuses. In a letter to Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ, University of California President Michael Drake and University of California Board of Regents Chair Richard Leib, Rep.Virginia Foxx (R-NC) requested documents relating to the school’s handling of incidents and reports of antisemitism, and internal communications and meeting notes relating to antisemitism and Israel, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Paper trail: It also requests documentation relating to the school’s equity and inclusion office and related programs, as well as foreign donations to the school. The letter highlights a number of antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents on Berkeley’s campus, including a riot targeting Jewish students that shut down a recent speaking event; multiple incidents of assault, harassment, vandalism and robbery; an ongoing blockade of a campus gate that the school has declined to break up; an incident when students were offered extra credit for attending a pro-Palestinian protest; a public statement by a pro-Palestinian student group praising the Oct. 7 attack; anti-Israel and antisemitic comments by faculty; and the college’s own response to Oct. 7.
‘Pervasive antisemitism’: It also notes that in August of 2022 — months before the Oct. 7 attacks — nine Berkeley Law School student groups adopted bylaws committing to boycotting speakers who support Zionism or Israel. “An environment of pervasive antisemitism has been documented at UC Berkeley dating back to well before the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack,” Foxx wrote. She also referenced several instances of internal criticism from students and faculty, as well as condemnation from the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. Foxx gave the school until April 2 to respond to the request.
Read the full story here.
pandor-ing to iran
‘I don’t know’ if Iran is an authoritarian regime,South Africa’s foreign minister says
South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday that she did not know whether Iran is an authoritarian regime, pushing back repeatedly on characterizations of it as a dictatorship, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Context: The comments come as South Africa is under increased scrutiny over its relationships with regimes like Iran, Russia and China, as well as Hamas, as it simultaneously pursues a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. These factors have prompted the House Foreign Affairs Committee to consider legislation on Wednesday on reassessing the U.S.-South Africa relationship.
Tripling down: Pandor, speaking at an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was asked about the BRICS economic bloc’s decision to welcome four authoritarian governments — Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt — into the group. She disputed the characterization, questioning “who makes these judgments? Because I don’t know, this assessment, that you’re making.” Pressed on whether Iran is authoritarian, she responded, “I don’t know whether they are an authoritarian regime.” She repeated a similar answer when pressed again.
Legislative action: Pandor decried the legislation that’s scheduled for a markup in the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday. The bill, led by Reps. John James (R-MI) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), would instruct the State Department to reassess the bilateral relationship. “It will reduce, firstly, sovereign independence and also curtail honest reflection on policies of countries and cause everybody to pretend to hold a view which they may not truly believe in because they’re trying to pacify,” she said.
Responding: “Well, if she’s defending Iran, I have nothing more to add on that,” Moskowitz said in a statement to JI on Pandor’s comments at the Carnegie event.
Read the full story here.
exclusive
Lawmakers introduce House companion to Cassidy-Fetterman campus antisemitism bill
Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) on Wednesday are expected to introduce a House version of the Protecting Students on Campus Act, a bill originally introduced in the Senate by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) earlier this year, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Publicizing: The bill would instruct the Department of Education to produce a public awareness campaign about students’ rights under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Any school receiving federal funds would be required to advertise these resources in a high-traffic physical location on campus and on its website, including a link to the webpage for submitting complaints.
Audits: Colleges and universities receiving federal funds also have to provide an annual report to the Department of Education’s inspector general on the number of complaints of discrimination based on race, color or national origin that they received and how the institutions addressed them. Institutions receiving the most complaints would be subject to audits.
Oversight: It further mandates, for one year, monthly briefings and reports to Congress on the discrimination complaints the department has received, its plans for addressing them and the duration of investigations.
