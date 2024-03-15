Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the reactions on Capitol Hill and in Jerusalem to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s address on Israel, and preview today’s meeting between Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Joe Biden. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tim Carney, David French and Steve Mnuchin.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Is Politico rebelling against Axel Springer’s Israel policy?; Israeli communities devastated on Oct. 7 draw thousands seeking to bear witness, support victims; Ohio Senate primary a clash between two different GOP foreign policy visions. Print the latest edition here.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has seen some of his worstpolling numbers in 15 years — and is in jeopardy of losing the next Israeli election.

But the Democratic Party’s parade of attacks against Netanyahu — with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) all but calling for his ouster in a Senate floor speech on Thursday — could give a boost to the prime minister’s support at home, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov writes.

Schumer’s remarks set off an outcry in Israel, not only from Netanyahu’s supporters (the Likud party spokesman said, in response, that “Israel is not a banana republic”) but also from his leading rival for the premiership, war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz posted on X that the Senate majority leader “is a friend of Israel who helps a lot in these days, but he was mistaken in his statement. Israel is a strong democracy, and only its citizens will determine its leadership and its future. Any external intervention on this topic is incorrect and unacceptable.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, another Netanyahu rival,posted that Israelis “strongly oppose external political intervention in Israel’s internal affairs… With the threat of terrorism on its way to the West, it would be best if the international community would assist Israel in its just war, thereby also protecting their countries.”

Israel is the second-most pro-America country in the world, and Israelis like President Joe Biden — though that support is starting to slip — but Israelis have long reacted poorly to a sense that they are being treated like Washington’s client state and being told what to do. During a war for Israel’s safety and security, that sensitivity cuts even deeper.

A majority of Israelis oppose holding an election before the war ends, though a majority also support earlier-than-scheduled elections (the next election isn’t slated until 2026) after the war.

In addition, the areas in which Biden and Schumer chose to criticize Netanyahu are the ones in which the prime minister has relatively broad support, such as military maneuvers in Rafah and opposition to a Palestinian state, at least in the near future.

Still, Netanyahu’s most outspoken opponents in the Knesset, such as Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, emphasized the prime minister’s responsibility for “los[ing] Israel’s greatest supporters in the U.S.”

“What’s worse,” Lapid posited, “he’s doing it on purpose. Netanyahu is causing great damage to the national effort to win the war and protect Israel’s security.”

The problem for Democrats who, like Schumer, want Netanyahu out of office, is that criticism from a center-left opponent like Lapid doesn’t do much to disrupt Netanyahu’s shaky coalition at home. For that to happen, such criticism needs to have broader purchase across Israel’s political spectrum.

And as JI Capitol Hill reporter Marc Rod details below, Schumer’s approach ended up backfiring on him at home — with pro-Israel Democrats and mainstream Jewish groups alike disagreeing with the majority leader’s approach of weighing in on an ally’s democratic process.