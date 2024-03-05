Daily Kickoff
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how the popular “Dear White Staffers” Instagram account has pivoted to espousing anti-Israel and antisemitic content, and report on a new letter from Pittsburgh-area rabbis concerned over Rep. Summer Lee’s “divisive rhetoric” on the Israel-Hamas war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Franklin Foer, NYS Assemblymember Helene Weinstein and Chanan Tigay.
Super Tuesday usually is focused on the presidential race, but with the nominations all but over, there will be more focus on the congressional primaries taking place in five key states — Alabama, Arkansas, California, North Carolina and Texas.
At Jewish Insider, we’ve been covering many of these pivotal primaries, especially when there’s a significant contrast on Middle East policy between the top contenders. Here’s a quick tip sheet of the biggest races:
California Senate: California’s quirky election rules, where the top two finishers move onto the general election — regardless of party — will be significant in the Senate race. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is heavily favored to finish in first place, but the battle for second place is what’s going to be more consequential.
Schiff and his allies have been boosting the campaign of Republican Steve Garvey, a former Dodgers star, in hopes of denying Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) a shot at challenging Schiff in the general election. A Schiff-Garvey matchup would all but guarantee a Schiff coronation in the Senate race. A Schiff-Porter contest, however, would be a lot more unpredictable.
Schiff has campaigned as the most pro-Israel Democratic candidate in the race. The pro-Israel group DMFI endorsed Schiff in January, and AIPAC has backed the congressman as well.
California-16: While 11 candidates are hoping to succeed retiring Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) in safely blue Silicon Valley, three leading Democrats are favored to advance past the top-two primary: Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, state Assemblyman Evan Low and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. Two other Democrats, Palo Alto City Councilor Julie Lythcott-Haims and Peter Dixon, a Marine veteran and entrepreneur, could also have a shot of eking by in a crowded race.
The race has drawn millions in outside spending, but national pro-Israel groups haven’t yet deployed any resources. The five leading candidates have, by varying degrees, all voiced support for Israel in the wake of Oct. 7. But while Simitian, Low and Dixon have each cast themselves as unequivocal backers of Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza, Liccardo has expressed skepticism of the ongoing campaign and Lythcott-Haims has indicated that she would favor proposals to condition U.S. aid to Israel, according to recent interviews with JI.
California-47: Pro-Israel groups are spending heavily to boost attorney Joanna Weiss, a Democrat, over the more politically established Democratic state Sen. Dave Min in the suburban Orange County House seat that Porter is vacating. The expected Republican nominee is Scott Baugh, who unsuccessfully challenged Porter for the seat in 2022.
The groups are targeting Min over his DUI arrest last May, a development that has scrambled the race. Min, who won Porter’s endorsement, began the race as the Democratic favorite, but has been losing ground in recent weeks.
North Carolina Governor: In one of the most consequential gubernatorial races of 2024, North Carolina’s primary is expected to set the stage for a bitterly fought November showdown between Mark Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor whose past antisemitic comments have drawn scrutiny, and Josh Stein, a Jewish Democrat who serves as attorney general.
Robinson’s history of inflammatory statements, including online posts in which he has quoted Hitler and cast doubt on the Holocaust, have raised questions about his broader appeal in a key battleground state, even as experts believe the general election matchup will likely be close.
Alabama-01: This is a member-vs.-member primary, pitting a more-traditional conservative Republican, Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL), against Freedom Caucus-endorsed Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL). One big dividing line in the race is over military support to Ukraine: Carl has backed aid to Ukraine, while the Club for Growth (which endorsed Moore) is airing ads against the congressman over his Ukraine support.
This bellwether primary race, pitting a GOP isolationist against a traditional hawk, is viewed as a pure toss-up.
Alabama-02: The newly drawn Black-majority district gives Democrats a strong pickup opportunity in November, and has consequently attracted a flood of challengers in the Democratic primary. The top three contenders are believed to be state House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, state Rep. Napoleon Bracy and former Department of Justice official Shomari Figures. The race is likely to go to an April 16 runoff. All three top Democrats have been supportive of Israel, with Daniels and Bracy openly pushing for endorsements from AIPAC.
Texas-07: Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) is expected to cruise past a primary challenger, Pervez Agwan, who focused his campaign by railing against AIPAC and the American alliance with Israel. A preelection poll showed Fletcher up 67 points (78%-11%) in the Houston-area district.
And in Washington, a day after Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate cease-fire,” earning plaudits from some on the left who have called for a unilateral Israeli cease-fire, John Kirby, the White House’s national security spokesperson, on Monday further reiterated that Harris’ message was directed at Hamas — a key piece of context from her Sunday remarks.
“We call on Hamas to accept the terms that are on the table right now, whereby the release of vulnerable hostages — the sick, the wounded, the elderly, women — would help result in an immediate six-week cease-fire and enable a surge of humanitarian assistance,” Kirby told reporters on Monday. “Israel has agreed to this framework, and now the onus is on Hamas to do the same.”
National Security Council officials reportedly toned down Harris’ speech; the original text was more critical of Israel’s control of aid being allowed into Gaza.
digital dive
How ‘Dear White Staffers’ turned into an anti-Israel, antisemitic account
“Dear White Staffers,” the popular and closely watched Instagram page that captivated Washington by publicly sharing allegations of abusive behavior by and gossip about lawmakers and their staffers, has taken on a new tenor in the five months since Oct. 7, morphing into a prominent and vocal anti-Israel platform that some fellow Hill staffers describe as borderline or openly antisemitic, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Unveiled: JI has been able to link the Dear White Staffers account to a staffer working for Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), an early opponent of Israel’s war against Hamas, who faced backlash last week for plans to appear at a gala alongside speakers who have made antisemitic and homophobic comments. Multiple sources told JI that concurrent posts on the Dear White Staffers account and a personal social media account of the Lee staffer placed the two accounts in the same place in Los Angeles at the same time. JI has seen screenshots of the posts in question. Several Democratic staffers described Dear White Staffers’ identity as an open secret among a growing number of Hill staff.
Other links: The Lee staffer appears, masked but identifiable, in a photo from a cease-fire protest on Capitol Hill, which had been promoted by the Dear White Staffers account. Dear White Staffers’ posts about the length of their tenure on Capitol Hill are consistent with that of the Lee staffer. The Dear White Staffers account has verified publicly that it’s operated by only one person. The Lee staffer is also a leader of a congressional unionization effort that was launched in part by Dear White Staffers’ sharing of allegations of mistreatment and abuse.
Behind closed doors: On Oct. 7, following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the staffer shared a post on their Instagram story featuring a vintage poster from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terror group. The poster was captioned “A resistance poster by the PFLP circa 1973. The resistance continues….”
Evolution: Since Oct. 7, the account has evolved primarily into a stream of anti-Israel commentary, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza and condemning the administration and Congress for continuing aid to Israel. It has, at times, leaned into antisemitictropes, accusing one Jewish member of seeking the deaths of children, and blaming Israeli training for the Capitol Police’s response to a cease-fire protest at the Democratic National Committee headquarters that turned violent.
View from inside: Five staffers who spoke to JI, all of whom asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive workplace topics and speak freely, said that they’d initially admired and appreciated the role that the account had played in helping to expose the challenging work conditions and low pay that Capitol Hill staffers experienced and pushing for change. But now, multiple staffers said that, as Jews, they feel personally threatened by the account and the content it is posting. “I know a lot of Jewish staffers feel scared about what [they’re] posting,” one source told JI. “It’s terrifying.”
mad max
Democratic women’s club to host anti-Israel speaker who has pushed Oct. 7 conspiracies
A historic Democratic club in Washington plans to host a writer with a long history of espousing widely debunked conspiracy theories and going to bat for authoritarian leaders, including Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in an address focused on U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine and Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. The speaker, Max Blumenthal, frequently pushes falsehoods about the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.
Blumenthal background: Blumenthal is set to deliver remarks to the Woman’s National Democratic Club (WNDC), a membership organization founded soon after women gained the right to vote to encourage the participation of women in politics, about “the U.S. role in the current crises in Gaza and Ukraine.” In his public writings, Blumenthal has questioned whether Ukraine and Israel have been guilty of killing their own people. He has also repeatedly argued that there is no evidence that Hamas terrorists raped women on Oct. 7, calling such claims a “psy-op.”
Horseshoe theory: Blumenthal delivered a similar address in January at the National Republican Club, an indication of the horseshoe theory of politics at play — when the extremes on both sides find themselves in agreement embracing radical or fringe views.
No press allowed: Reached by phone on Monday, a WNDC employee who answered the phone declined to comment but said the Thursday event will be off-the-record. A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee did not respond to an email asking whether views like Blumenthal’s are welcome in the Democratic Party.
In the hot seat: Blumenthal is not the first speaker at the WNDC to present a position on Israel that is far outside the mainstream of the Democratic Party. Two years ago, the WNDC faced widespread pushback for hosting Amnesty International USA Director Paul O’Brien, who argued at the club that most American Jews do not want a Jewish state, despite ample evidence to the contrary. His speech earned condemnation from all 25 Jewish Democrats in the House, and he later apologized for some of his remarks.
rabbis respond
Pittsburgh-area rabbis sign open letter denouncing Rep. Summer Lee over anti-Israel rhetoric
More than 40 rabbis and cantors in the Pittsburgh area have signed on to an open letter voicing their continued disappointment with Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) over her criticism of Israel amid its war with Hamas in Gaza, and accusing the congresswoman of using “divisive rhetoric” that the clergy members say they “have perceived as openly antisemitic,” Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
What they said: “Last fall we wrote to you with concerns about your rhetoric and votes in relation to the events of October 7 in Israel, the subsequent war and the rise in antisemitism in America,” the signatories write in their letter, which was first shared with JI on Monday. “You graciously agreed to meet with us, and in that meeting you promised us that you would call out antisemitism and temper your own language.”
Background: The letter, whose signatories included Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue, comes a week after Lee, a prominent Squad member who represents a sizable Jewish constituency in Pittsburgh, announced she had canceled a planned appearance at a fundraising banquet for a leading Muslim advocacy group featuring several speakers who have espoused antisemitic and homophobic views. Her initial decision to join the event alongside speakers who had rejoiced over Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks and called Israelis “demons” who lie to “cover their horns,” as JI first reported last week, had faced intense backlash from Jewish leaders and elected officials in Pennsylvania who denounced the event.
Dollar drama: The letter raises related concerns that Lee has accepted campaign contributions from some pro-Palestinian activists who have “voiced virulently antisemitic sentiments antisemitic remarks” about Israel, including CAIR’s executive director, Nihad Awad, whose comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks were condemned by the White House in December. “So easily you have criticized campaign contributions to others; the time is now to hold yourself to the very same standard you seek from others,” the clergy members write to Lee, who has also faced pressure from a top primary challenger, Bhavini Patel, to give back the donations. “We call on you to denounce antisemitism fully and frequently, including returning contributions and declining support from those who have voiced hateful views.” Lee, for her part, has distanced herself from Awad in particular but otherwise ignored calls to return the contributions.
red lines
Senate Republicans urge Red Cross not to hire ex-UNRWA head as director
Sixteen Senate Republicans on Monday urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to reconsider its decision to select former United Nations Relief and Works Agency head Pierre Krähenbühl to serve as the ICRC’s director general, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: Krähenbühl led UNRWA from 2014 to 2019, resigning amid allegations of mismanagement and ethical abuses from an internal U.N. probe, although he was mostly cleared of those allegations. He’s set to take over the Red Cross in April, and spent years in various roles at the ICRC before his move to UNRWA. Both the Red Cross and UNRWA have come under intense scrutiny from the U.S. and Israel amid the war in Gaza.
Disqualified: “It is our belief that the publicly reported ‘credible and corroborated’ allegations of mismanagement, ethical misconduct, and abuse of authority that prompted Mr. Krähenbühl’s resignation from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in 2019 disqualify him from leading the ICRC at this pivotal moment in history,” the lawmakers, led by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID), said in a letter to the ICRC Assembly.
UNRWA history: In addition to the allegations leveled in the U.N. investigation, including sexual misconduct, the lawmakers raised “serious concerns about the direction UNRWA took under his leadership,” including discoveries of Hamas weapons inside UNRWA facilities and UNRWA’s use of textbooks containing antisemitic and anti-Israel material.
released receipts
Israel shares evidence of UNRWA employees involvement in Oct. 7
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan back to Israel on Monday for “consultations,” following the publication of a U.N. report documenting Hamas’ sexual violence against Israelis on Oct. 7 that Israel believes took too long in coming and fell short in its condemnation of the Gaza-based terror group, Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash and Lahav Harkov report. In addition, on Monday, Israel’s chief army spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, presented clear evidence that employees of the U.N. aid agency that serves Palestinian refugees were directly involved in the atrocities carried out by thousands of Palestinians who flooded into Israel during the attack from the coastal enclave.
Caught on tape: In a recording shared by the spokesman, a man Hagari identified as Yusef Zidan Suleiman Al-Hawajara, an elementary school teacher in a school run by U.N. Relief and Works Agency, can be heard describing in detail how he also entered Israel and was holding an Israeli woman captive. “On the call, you can hear him bragging about ‘sabaya,’ a female captive. He is talking about one of our girls, about one of our women,” Hagari said, pointing out that “sabaya” is an Arabic term meaning female captive and that it was the same terminology used by ISIS.
Report card: Despite Hagari’s comments, the U.N.’s report on Hamas’ sexual violence that was published Monday, while welcome in Israel for finally recognizing the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, failed to roundly condemn Hamas’ heinous acts or make a clear call for action against the Iranian-backed terror group, the Israelis said. Compiled by Pramila Patten, the U.N.’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict, following a fact-finding mission to Israel last month, the report “found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing against those still held in captivity.”
Turtle Bay talk: But the report’s failure to condemn Hamas or call for punitive measures against the organization, nor for any proposed steps against the perpetrators of the sexual violence, prompted Katz to announce that he was calling Erdan back to Jerusalem. In New York, Erdan accused the U.N. of hypocrisy that “turns International Women’s Day into a sick joke.” (The day will be marked on Friday.) Erdan noted that, in the past five months, the U.N. has not held any meetings about the hostages or sexual violence by Hamas. He also showed the General Assembly videos of freed hostages’ testimony about sexual violence by Hamas.
Worthy Reads
Hate on the Rise: The Atlantic’s Franklin Foer observes the resurgence of left- and right-wing antisemitism in recent years, hitting an apex in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ending the “Golden Age” for American Jews. “Like many American Jews, I once considered anti-Semitism a threat largely emanating from the right. It was Donald Trump who attracted the allegiance of white supremacists and freely borrowed their tropes. A closing ad of his 2016 presidential campaign flashed images of prominent Jews — Lloyd Blankfein, Janet Yellen, and George Soros — as it decried global special interests bleeding the people dry. … The anti-Zionism that has flourished on the left in recent years doesn’t stop with calls for an end to the occupation of the West Bank. It espouses a blithe desire to eliminate the world’s only Jewish-majority nation, valorizes the homicidal campaign against its existence, and seeks to hold members of the Jewish diaspora to account for the sins of a country they don’t live in and for a government they didn’t elect. In so doing, this faction of the left places itself in the terrible lineage of attempts to erase Jewry — and, in turn, stirs ancient and not-so-ancient existential fears.” [TheAtlantic]
The State of the American Hostages: The Wall Street Journal’s William McGurn suggests that President Joe Biden use part of his State of the Union address on Thursday to spotlight the six Americans still being held hostage in Gaza. “The State of the Union is Mr. Biden’s opportunity to introduce the Gaza Six to their fellow Americans. News reports say senators and representatives from both parties have invited the hostages’ families to the speech, so they will be in the audience Thursday night. Mr. Biden would be wise to acknowledge their presence. The families know that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is working to free their loved ones, as are national security adviser Jake Sullivan and others. Doubtless they appreciate it. The families have also met with administration officials, including the president. One complication is that many of the American hostages are dual Israeli and U.S. citizens. Probably Hamas didn’t check to see if the men, women and children they were butchering on Oct. 7 were Americans. But at least 32 Americans were among the murdered. Today Hamas knows full well that six of their hostages are Americans. Yet they’ve continued to hold them. What does that say about their fear of the U.S.?” [WSJ]
Tech on the Front Lines: In the Washington Post, Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar and IDF reservist Joab Rosenberg call on the U.S. to “establish a new form of elite technical reserve duty,” citing the “senior technical expertise” of IDF reservists who have been called up since Oct. 7. “The impact of experience extends beyond software engineering. One of us has witnessed several examples in Israel since Oct. 7: When Hamas’s financial transactions had to be analyzed, a volunteer who works in the financial industry quickly connected the necessary dots. In another case, a senior data scientist — whose day job is in advertising — was able to immediately handle complex data sets from media and tech sources. And skilled academics used cutting-edge AI algorithms to sift through the enormous amount of GoPro, phone and multimedia content posted by the terrorists, enabling Israel to track them and their hostages.” [WashPost]
Nuke Strategy: In The Jerusalem Post, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Mark Dubowitz and Jacob Nagel warn that Iran is advancing its nuclear efforts as its proxies in Lebanon and Gaza distract Israel from taking on Tehran’s nuclear program. “The main priority in Gaza is to eliminate Hamas’s military and governance capabilities, capture or kill all Hamas leaders and those responsible for the massacre of October 7, and free the hostages still held by the terrorists. Israel’s main priority in the north is to create a security situation that will allow its 100,000 citizens to return home and prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its forces on the border to threaten Israeli villages. Iran is retaining Hezbollah as an insurance policy to deter Israeli attacks on its nuclear weapons program and unleash its terror proxy in a future confrontation. …Any plan must assume that Hezbollah is likely to launch an all-out war perhaps together with Tehran after any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israel must degrade Hezbollah before the regime acquires enough enriched uranium and secretly perfects its ability to weaponize.” [JPost]
Around the Web
Scheduled for SOTU: Seventeen family members of the Israeli hostages still in Gaza will attend Thursday night’s State of the Union address in Washington as guests of members of Congress. The parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year, will also attend.
Michigan Moment: Pucktalks to Democratic pollster Mark Mellman about the recent presidential primary in Michigan and efforts by far-left Democrats to cast protest votes against Biden over U.S. support for Israel.
AOC Under Fire: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was accosted at a Brooklyn movie theater by anti-Israel protesters demanding she condemn “genocide” in Israel; the lawmaker said she already had, but did not clarify when.
FBI Hunt: The FBI issued a public alert in Florida, seeking information on an Iranian man believed to be linked to the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, whom the bureau believes is recruiting individuals to participate in efforts to assassinate top Trump administration officials.
Stepping Down: New York state Assemblymember Helene Weinstein announced her retirement at the end of the year; New York City Councilmember Kalman Yager has already begun to circulate petitions to get on the ballot to succeed Weinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Assembly’s history.
Campus Beat: The University of Florida eliminated more than a dozen full-time Diversity, Equity and Inclusion positions, including that of the flagship campus’ chief diversity officer.
Cambridge Concerns: Harvard submitted additional documents to the House Education and Workforce Committee in response to a subpoena from the committee as it investigates campus antisemitism. The New York Timesreports on how the school’s handling of incidents over the last several months has raised student, alumni and staff concerns about its reputation.
Prison Time: A Michigan man was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for making an online threat suggesting he “had a desire and a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and use a camera to stream his attack over the internet,” according to court records.
‘Curb’ Couture: Voguespotlights the Jewish designers whose creations have been featured in episodes of Larry David’s long-running “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Across the Pond: John Lithgow is slated to star in “Giant,” an upcoming play about author Roald Dahl’s antisemitism that will run in London’s Royal Court.
History in Holland: The Netherlands’ first national museum focused on the Holocaust is slated to open next week in Amsterdam.
Embassy Death: The U.S. Embassy confirmed that an American diplomat was found dead in their Jerusalem apartment; foul play was not suspected.
War Cabinet Woes: The Wall Street Journal breaks down tensions among members of Israel’s war cabinet amid Minister Benny Gantz’s trip to the U.S.
PA Security: The Washington Postlooks at the challenges facing the Palestinian Authority’s security forces, which the Post describes as “underfunded and widely unpopular [and] ill-equipped to take on the massive responsibilities that their Western backers are envisioning.”
Hezbollah Strike: An Indian national was killed in a Hezbollah strike in northern Israel that also injured two people.
Israel Bonds: Israel will sell its first international public bond since the onset of its war against Hamas.
Draft Debate: The New York Times spotlights the evolving relationship between Israel’s Haredi community and the country’s military, as an increasing number of religious Israelis enlist in the army and the government mulls plans to expand the length of the mandatory draft.
Iran Exports: Iran is exporting increasing levels of liquefied petroleum gas, in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Ballot Boycott: Voter turnout in Iran’s elections last week, where the country’s hard-liners dominated the polls, was at roughly 41%, slightly lower than turnout in the previous election in 2020, in part a result of a call by anti-government activists to boycott the elections.
Transition: Chanan Tigay is joiningJ. The Jewish News of Northern California as the publication’s new editor-in-chief, succeeding interim EIC Sue Barnett.
Pic of the Day
Israeli war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz met in Washington yesterday with Vice President Kamala Harris.
