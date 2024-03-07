Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview first-time congressional candidate Eugene Vindman, and talk to Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the sidelines of the ADL’s Never is Now conference. We also feature a profile of the assistant general manager of the resurgent Baltimore Orioles, Eve Rosenbaum. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Marc Benioff, Ari Harow and Alex Karp.

President Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address tonight to a joint session of Congress, providing the president — who has shied away from media interviews and speeches in front of big crowds — with what will likely be the largest stage of his reelection campaign, Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch writes.

What Biden plans to say in the address will offer a crucial look at his current thinking on Israel’s war with Hamas. The speech falls five months to the day after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks that killed over 1,200 Israelis and resulted in the capture of more than 200 hostages; Mia Schem, a hostage who was freed in November, will be in the gallery, alongside more than a dozen family members of those still held captive by Hamas and Talia Khan, a Jewish MIT student who has spoken out about campus antisemitism.

The White House has largely remained tight-lipped about Biden’s planned remarks. In a sign of just how much has changed in the world, Biden did not mention Israel or the Middle East once in his 2023 State of the Union. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients toldPolitico that the president’s speech will address the situation in Israel and Gaza “head-on.”

“The president is working hour by hour to negotiate an immediate and sustained cease-fire in Gaza over a period of at least six weeks as part of a deal that would release hostages, and get significantly more humanitarian aid in,” Zients added. “And he wants enduring peace in the region so that Palestinians and Israelis can live with security, dignity in two states — something he is actively working towards every day.”

As Biden administration officials work to achieve a temporary cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of some hostages, it will be worth watching how Biden describes the war and America’s position on it.

After Oct. 7, Biden delivered several White House speeches strongly standing by Israel. Will he tout his support for Israel tonight as an applause line? How will he balance his pro-Israel position with the mounting White House pressure on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza?

Biden still seeks the passage of a foreign-aid bill that would increase military assistance to both Israel and Ukraine, a measure that has been held up by House Republicans. Will he call out Republican leaders directly for stalling American aid to key global allies?

The address comes as Biden faces headwinds from the left over his continued support for Israel. This week, nearly 20% of Democratic voters in Minnesota voted “Uncommitted” in the presidential primary, rather than backing Biden, in a move generally understood to be tied to Biden’s policies on Israel. He is also facing pressure from progressive lawmakers to rein in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

It’s also worth watching how Biden is received by lawmakers — whether they cheer on his support for Israel, and if critics who oppose his position on Israel make that opposition known. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a far-left lawmaker who started calling for a cease-fire just days after Israel was attacked, is bringing as her guest a Palestinian dentist and graduate student from a local university whose family members were killed in Gaza.

Ultimately, expect tonight’s speech to be a signal of how Biden talks about Israel as the presidential campaign gears up — and as the war enters its sixth month.

Ahead of the speech, the hostages’ family members who will be in attendancesaid they have distributed yellow ribbon pins and dog tags to every congressional office, urging the lawmakers to wear them, or a patch showing the number of days the hostages have been in custody, to honor the hostages during Biden’s remarks, JI’s Marc Rod reports.

Prior to the address, Schem is set to meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers organized by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Kathy Manning (D-NC), along with other members of Congress and officials. The Orthodox Union will be facilitating the meetings.