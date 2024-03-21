Good Thursday morning.

In today's Daily Kickoff, we look at Israel's public relations challenges, and report on a congressional effort to bring the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History under the Smithsonian umbrella. Also in today's Daily Kickoff: former Sen. Joe Lieberman, chef Mike Friedman and Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose relationship with President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has become increasingly strained, spoke privately on Wednesday to a Senate Republican lunch meeting.

But Netanyahu didn’t similarly address Democrats, with Schumer rejecting a request from Netanyahu to speak to the caucus. “Sen. Schumer made it clear that he does not think these discussions should happen in a partisan manner. That’s not helpful to Israel,” Schumer spokesperson Angelo Roefaro said. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said he would have liked to have heard from the Israeli prime minister, having asked if he could sit in on the GOP lunch, to no avail.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) floated the possibility of inviting Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress, a source confirmed, an idea being pushed by some House Republicans. Such an invitation echoes GOP leadership’s invitation to Netanyahu to address lawmakers in 2015 — a jab at the Obama administration over Iran deal talks. Without support from Schumer, Johnson would only be able to organize a speech to the House, rather than both chambers.

Given growing Democratic frustration on Capitol Hill with Netanyahu, whom many Democrats blame for Israel’s conduct of its war against Hamas and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, such a speech by the prime minister would likely be polarizing and could further inflame partisan tensions over Israel.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said that Netanyahu had directly condemned Schumer’s speech last week calling for Netanyahu’s ouster and new Israeli elections, calling them “outrageous,” while Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) told reporters that Netanyahu’s private remarks largely echoed what he’s said in public: that Israel “very much needs the time and space” to eliminate Hamas.

Netanyahu reiterated this in a statement addressed to the Israeli public yesterday, though in a possible concession to the Biden White House, noted the beginning of the operation in Rafah “will take a little time.”

“In our latest conversation, I told [Biden]: It is impossible to complete the victory without the IDF entering Rafah in order to eliminate the remnants of Hamas’s battalions,” Netanyahu said. “In the end, we have always done what is vital for our security, and this is what we will do this time as well. As we are preparing to enter Rafah, and this will take a little time, we are continuing to operate with full force.”

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer addressed the looming operation in his appearance on Dan Senor’s “Call Me Back” podcast today. “It’s going to happen. And it will happen even if Israel is forced to fight alone. Even if the entire world turns on Israel, including the United States, we’re going to fight until the battle won,” Dermer said. “There’s only one possible force that could stop Israel, and that’s the Israeli people.”

Discussing the Israeli delegation heading to Washington in the next few days, which he will be part of, Dermer said, “They have ideas of what to do, what to do on the military side, what to do on the humanitarian side. And we’ll listen to them out of respect to the president.”

Dermer also slammed Canada’s decision to halt arms sales to Israel as “a badge of shame for Canada, and it’s going to last for a really long time, because in years to come and decades to come, people are going to look back. On October 7th, when those Hamas fighters came in, and they beheaded people, and they raped women, and they beat women, burned babies alive and killed children in front of their parents and parents in front of the children. Where was Canada? What’s all the lines about Canada will support Israel? Really? Now you’re going to deny weapons to Israel when we’re fighting against sheer evil? Because it’s still sheer evil and we haven’t finished the job.” Listen to the full episode here.

And in Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz published an open letter to Diaspora Jewish communities yesterday, calling for the formation of a unified global advocacy front to tackle antisemitism and the vilification of Israel.

Referring to the global uptick in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, Katz said, “The intimidation faced by many who are now fearful to reveal their Jewish identity is unacceptable. It is a stark reminder that our right to self-defense and existence is being challenged. We cannot stand idle and rely on others to combat for us.”

The coalition he is proposing, Katz said, would work “across all media fronts, enlisting Israeli citizens, our government, the Diaspora, friends of Israel and the Jewish world and international allies.”

Katz’s letter comes as Israel grapples with concerns that it is losing the public diplomacy battle, and a day after the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee questioned Netanyahu on his government’s PR strategy, while news broke that his office had suspended prominent international spokesperson Eylon Levy. Levy had been seen as one of Israel’s most effective English-speaking advocates. A petition launched yesterday calling for the reinstatement of Levy has garnered more than 10,000 signatures.